Destiny 2: Sails of the Shipstealer Week 4 Quest Guide

Week 4 of the Destiny 2: Season of Plunder Sails of the Shipstealer quests is here. If you’ve missed Week 1, Week 2, or Week 3, we have guides to help you catch up. Sails of the Shipstealer Week 4 continues the Destiny 2 quest on Step 27. Let’s get started!

Step 27 — Star Chart Visited

Step 1 of Week 4, or Step 27, is simple: visit the Star Chart. After talking with Eido, you’ll be able to move onto Step 28.

Step 28 — Expedition and Combatants

Next, you’ll need to launch into an Expedition and dig up the buried treasure at the end, which you should be very familiar with by now. You also need to make sure you’ve defeated at least 50 combatants, and kills on Expeditions grant additional progress.

Step 29 — Pirate Hideout: The Beast Tamer

After you have successfully defeated 50 combatants and dug up treasure on an Expedition, you can now start the Pirate Hideout: The Beast Tamer mission. This is accessible on the H.E.L.M. map.

Simply launch in, take out Alaaks, the Beast Tamer, secure the Relic, and you’re good to go. After maneuvering through some tight spaces, you’ll meet Alaaks, the Beast Tamer. There are three rounds with each DPS section starting after you kill all three beasts.

Step 30 — Eliksni Quarter Holoprojector Visited

With the Pirate Hideout: The Beast Tamer mission completed, travel to the Eliksni quarters accessible through the H.E.L.M. and interact with the holoprojector.

Step 31 — Spider Visited

With that done, head inside and approach Spider. Pick one of the three engrams he offers you.

Step 32 — Spider Visited

After picking the engram, you’ll receive Step 32 which asks you to visit the Spider… again. Since you have just done that, this step will automatically be completed.

Step 33 — Wait for Week 5

And with that, you’ve completed Week 4 of Sails of the Shipstealer. All that’s left to do is wait for Sails of the Shipstealer Week 5.

If you are looking for more Destiny 2 content, we’ve got you covered on our Destiny 2 page. Whether it’s King’s Fall God Rolls, the Lost Sector schedule, or anything else, Attack of the Fanboy is your one-stop shop for it all.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.