Destiny 2 Sails of the Shipstealer Week 3 Quest Guide

Week 3 of the Sails of the Shipstealer quest in Destiny 2 is here. Picking up where we left off, we should be on Step 19. Here are all of the steps you’ll need to follow in order to be ready for Destiny 2‘s Sails of the Shipstealer Week 4.

Step 19 — Star Chart Visited

Step 19 is simple enough: visit the Star Chart. By now you know how, but as a refresher, simply travel to the H.E.L.M. and interact with the Star Chart.

Step 20 — Expedition Buried Treasure and Combatants

The plan for Week 3 of Sails of the Shipstealer is to disrupt Eramis’s fleet. To do that, you’ll need to launch into an Expedition and take out 50 opponents on Nessus. You’ll also need to equip a treasure map on your Captain’s Atlas and loot the treasure at the end of the Expedition. To do that, you’ll need Treasure Coordinates and Map Fragments.

Step 21 — Pirate Hideout: The Blademasters

The next step requires you to start the Pirate Hideout: The Blademaster mission. Select the mission just above the Expeditions and Ketchcrash in the H.E.L.M. map.

This mission is quite short. All you need to do is clear out the initial enemies, defeat the two Blademaster Cabal, and collect the Relic.

Step 22 — Conversation Witnessed

With Step 21 done, head to the Last City: Eliksni Quarter, available through the H.E.L.M. map. All you need to do for this step is listen to the conversation between The Spider and Eido.

Step 23 — Eliksni Quarter Holoprojector Visited

Once the conversation is over, head to the holoprojector outside and interact with it. You’ll discuss Eido and her father with the Drifter.

Step 24 — Spider Visited

After talking with The Drifter through the holoprojector, head back inside to speak with The Spider. Simply choose one of his rewards.

Step 24 — Mithrax and Eido

Once you have reached Step 24, you’re done with Sails of the Shipstealer Week 3. Though this week’s quests were short and to the point, you do have another relic that you need to turn in at the H.E.L.M. Make sure to do that to get another Repute for upgrading your Pirate Crew.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.