Destiny 2 Vex Strike Force: Rewards, Respawn Rate, Exotics, and How to Play

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2: Lightfall’s Neomuna has a new public event named “Vex Strike Force.” While the event is open to the public and offers excellent rewards, locating and knowing when the event is available can be challenging. This guide aims to provide you with all the essential information regarding the Vex Strike Force public event, including rewards, respawn time, location, and exotics.

Vex Strike Force Location, Explained

The Vex Strike Force is one of the most difficult events currently in Destiny 2, so it would be wise to create your best Hunter or Warlock build before taking on the challenge. Once you are prepared with your build, you can find the Vex Strike Force event in the Vex Incursion Zone in the Neomuna location, a location that rotates weekly.

Players can know when the event is about to commence by looking at their map and noticing when the standard blue and orange event icon is present. Hovering over this icon once it appears will show you the time you have until it officially begins.

Vex Strike Force Rewards and Exotics

The Destiny 2 Vex Strike Force event offers guaranteed exotic gear drops along with Terminal Overload keys that players can use during the Terminal Overload event. While there is no definite on which exotic gear will drop after beating the event, players can feel safe knowing that the chances of a drop are 100 percent.

Terminal Overload keys are another great reward here, as they are usually tough to come by. These keys can lead to players acquiring a daily Neomuna weapon and legendary gear drops.

Vex Strike Force Respawn Time

The Vex Strike Force event can take up to 5 hours to respawn. There have been reports of the respawn time being sooner, but by the looks of it—it falls in that time frame. With that in mind, it makes the Vex Strike Force a relatively poor way to farm exotics and Terminal Overload keys, but it is a great way to guarantee a drop for both essential in-game items.

Once you collect the Terminal Overload key from the event, make sure you know where to head next. It will be well worth your effort as these keys can lead to some of the best gear currently in the game.

- This article was updated on March 21st, 2023