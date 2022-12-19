Does High on Life Have New Game Plus?

Gamers that have completed their journey in High on Life may be hankering to get back into the game once again quickly. With many new games implementing a New Game + option to jump back into the action without losing the progress from their previous save, does High on Life offer anything similar?

Let’s jump into the boots of our soft-spoken protagonist and find out if players will be able to start their game again while holding onto the items that they’ve gotten on a previous adventure. Let’s jump into the closest portal and start our adventure anew and see if there is an option for a New Game +!

Can You Start High on Life Again With New Game +?

Gamers that were hoping to hold their favorite Gatlians close once more on a new adventure may be saddened to find out that there is currently no option for a New Game + adventure. However, with this title being quite new, there is still plenty of time for updates and new content, especially if the secret ending has anything to say about it.

The journey may be over for now, but it also makes sense why players wouldn’t be able to keep the weapons that they’ve earned throughout their journey. Their stories are the main point of this adventure, so triggering the cutscenes to obtain them to receive nothing would feel awkward and weird. Maybe if this title is ported to other systems in the future, they can find a way to address that.

There is no need to rush through this adventure, it isn’t going anywhere. Take a seat next to Gene and watch some terrible B-Movies with your favorite famous Bounty Hunter pal, or take a stroll around Blim City to see some of your favorite pals that you’ve encountered on your journey. Just know that once it’s done, it’s done… at least until you decide to jump in again.

High on Life is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022