Doom Eternal – How to Unlock Skins

Doom Eternal features extensive character customization, allowing you to unlock a variety of skins for the Doomslayer and the many demon types playable in the Battlemode multiplayer mode. There are tons of skins to get for every character. Some are lore-friendly, while others can feel quite out of place. That being said, there’s something out there for everyone, and you’ll have no shortage of options after spending some time with Doom Eternal’s lengthy campaign. This is how to get new skins in Doom Eternal.

How to Unlock New Skins in Doom Eternal

There are a few ways to get new skins in Doom Eternal. The simplest method is to simply play through the campaign. Some skins, like the Classic Doom Marine skin and original Praetor Suit from Doom 2016, can be unlocked in the Fortress of Doom hub area by spending Sentinel Batteries, which are hidden collectibles throughout the world. Signing up for Slayers Club will also provide you with a new progression system, unlocking several new zombie-themed skins as you level up. Also, those who pre-ordered the game have access to the Doot skin for the Revenant, and those who purchased the deluxe edition of the game have access to the Demonic Slayer skin for the Doomslayer. Finally, there are exclusive skins available for Twitch Prime members. The first of which is the Doomicorn skin, which is a unicorn skin for the Doomslayer. More skins will become available through Twitch Prime in the future.

Once you obtain a new skin, you can apply it at the main menu. Select the Customize option and choose the character you’d like to equip the skin for. The skins should be on the first tab upon selecting a character, with other customization options being available on the other tabs.