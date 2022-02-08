Dying Light 2 Military Tech Locations: How to Get Military Tech for Upgrades

Military Tech is one of the rarest resources in Dying Light 2, and you’ll need quite a lot of it if you want to upgrade your tools and unlock their full potential. Unlike most of the other resources in Dying Light 2, which can be found through normal exploration, Military Tech comes from a very specific type of activity. You won’t be able to access a lot of Military Tech locations until later in the game when you have more Stamina or access to more Nightrunner Tools, but you can reach a surprising amount of them right from the beginning of the game. Here’s how to get your hands on some Military Tech in Dying Light 2.

How to Get Military Tech in Dying Light 2

Military Tech can only be obtained from crates found at Airdrops throughout the city. Military Airdrops can be found in both Old Villedor and the Central Loop, and you can find them by using the binoculars gifted to you at the end of the prologue. They’re typically found on top of very tall buildings and skyscrapers. You can spot them by looking for crashed parachutes hanging off the edges of rooftops. There are quite a few of them scattered throughout the city, so keep an eye out for them up above while you’re exploring.

Once you find an Airdrop, you’ll have to climb to the top of the building to access it. This usually involves a parkour challenge, so you’ll need a lot of Stamina. Some of them require the Paraglider or the Grappling Hook as well, so you may not be able to reach some Airdrops until later in the game. Once you reach the crate, you’ll find the Military Tech in a special compartment that you can unlock with your GRE Key. The crates have other rewards like rare gear and resources too, making Airdrops very much worth the trip.

What is Military Tech Used For?

Military Tech is used to upgrade your Nightrunner Tools. These include the Paraglider and the Grappling Hook, among other things, so you’ll need a lot of this resource if you want to get around the city faster. The Paraglider and Grappling Hook upgrades in particular are essential, with the former allowing you to boost and gain additional altitude and the latter allowing you to pull yourself to an anchor point. You’ll also need Old World Money to upgrade these tools, so make sure to sell your valuables and old weapons.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later this year.