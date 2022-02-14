Dying Light 2: Where to Find Cleaning Supplies

Here is how to get cleaning supplies in Dying Light 2.

February 14th, 2022 by Noah Nelson

Dying-Light-2-Cleaning-Supplies

Dying Light 2 is filled with supplies to get, one of those being actual cleaning supplies. While some resources are rare and some are common, you’ll need to know how to find a little bit of everything in order to craft explosives, attach weapon mods, make medkits, and more. Cleaning supplies are rare in Villedor; here is how to get them in Dying Light 2.

Finding Cleaning Supplies in Dying Light 2

Almost all explosives in Dying Light 2 need cleaning supplies which is a rare crafting resource. Villedor is a dirty city, and that is because cleaning supplies are so hard to come by (and, instead of using them to clean, people use them to blow up other people). The easiest way to get cleaning supplies in Dying Light 2 is by clearing out Forsaken Stores and Dark Zones. If you carefully loot everything in both of these places, you’ll definitely stumble upon cleaning supplies.

When you look at the Forsaken Stores and Dark Zones on your map, they will tell you the chance of finding a particular item. Be sure to use the map to find the best places for cleaning supplies. To make your search easy, be sure to equip Ranger gear in order to maximize your survivor sense radius. You’ll want to look for any blue items that show up as that might be the cleaning supplies you are looking for.

Along with other crafting parts, cleaning supplies can sometimes be sold by merchants. To save your future self the trouble of digging through Forsaken Stores at night, buy all of the crafting materials available from merchants, especially the rare stuff. The crafting parts don’t cost that much Old World Money, and if you’re really struggling with money, check out our how to get money fast guide.

We have tons of Dying Light 2 guides to help you make the most out of your stay at Villedor. Whether you are looking for the best ways to grind XP, where to find a specific easter egg (like the Left Finger of Glova), or need safe code help, we’ve got you covered. For all of your Dying Light 2 needs, stick with Attack of the Fanboy. Good night and good luck Nightrunners, and as always, remember to stay human!

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later in 2022.

