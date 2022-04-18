Elden Ring Blasphemous Blade Build: Stats, Armor, Talismans, and More

Elden Ring offers players the chance to face off against many powerful bosses. These bosses are tough to beat, but they’ll provide some great rewards for anyone brave enough to surpass the challenge. One of these bosses is Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy. Upon his defeat, players can use his Remembrance to create the Blasphemous Blade. This deadly greatsword can burn enemies alive while restoring the player’s HP. It can prove itself as a useful weapon against the strongest foes in Elden Ring, including even the toughest optional bosses. With how strong this weapon is, making a dedicated Blasphemous Blade build is practically guaranteed to drastically reduce the game’s difficulty.

Elden Ring Blasphemous Blade Build

The Blasphemous Blade requires 22 Strength, 15 Dexterity, and 21 Faith to wield properly. If you decide to two-hand this greatsword, the Strength requirement can be somewhat mitigated. The blade’s greatest strength, however, lies in its unique Ash of War. This skill, known as Taker’s Flames, will cause fire to rise from the ground in front of you. It acts as a great ranged attack and will heal you on hit. Therefore, players should focus on Faith and Mind when levelling up. The former attribute will greatly raise the damage of the Ash of War, while the latter attribute will increase your FP, allowing you to use the Ash of War more often. Do note, however, that it might be best to focus on Strength or Dexterity instead if you find yourself battling many fire-resistant enemies.

A good choice of armor for the Blasphemous Blade would be up to the player’s own preference. However, due to its status as a greatsword, the blade works best with heavier armor for the sake of resisting attacks without flinching. Players should also look into obtaining the Warrior Jar Shard or the Shard of Alexander. These Talismans will increase the damage of the Ash of War. Other useful Talismans include the Carian Filigreed Crest and the Bull-Goat’s Talisman.

Outside of these recommendations, additional weapons or spells are up to the player. The Blasphemous Blade cannot be buffed with items or magic, and it will act as any greatsword would when wielded alongside a similar weapon. The only thing you really need when using the blade is its Ash of War, anyway. By using it effectively, even devouring the gods will be an easy task!

