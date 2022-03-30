Elden Ring Dagger Locations: Where to Get All 16 Daggers in the Game

The locations where players could acquire a dagger in Elden Ring are quite plentiful, though finding the exact one that suits the player’s fancy might prove to be a different story on the other hand. That’s not to say that they aren’t all fast at doing their job of stabbing and wounding an enemy up close, but some will prove a wieldier weapon only to those who’ve put their attribute points into intelligence, faith, or arcane. In that instance, simply having the dexterity of a common rogue isn’t going to do much good. A true assassin uses all the tools in their arsenal depending on the occasion, and this guide will list all the small bladed options that lend to an efficient stabbing.

Elden Ring Dagger Locations

In Elden Ring, common daggers will generally prove purchasable from merchants or can be obtained as drops from enemies that wield them in combat. Daggers of a rarity on the other hand could either be the reward of character storylines or discoverable by players during their journeys. Guarded by enemies or hidden at hard-to-discover locations. There are currently 16 different types of daggers in the game that are accessible to players, and though some are more unique than others, here’s a list of everything that falls in the dagger category.

Dagger: The common dagger, can be purchased from the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold, or obtained as a drop from tabard-wearing foot soldiers. Requires 5 Strength and 9 Dexterity to wield.

The common dagger, can be purchased from the at the Roundtable Hold, or obtained as a drop from tabard-wearing foot soldiers. Requires 5 Strength and 9 Dexterity to wield. Parrying Dagger : A dagger that allows the player to parry whilst using it in their main or off-hand. This can be purchased from Patches after he’s set up shop in Murkwater cave. Requires 5 Strength and 14 Dexterity to wield.

: A dagger that allows the player to parry whilst using it in their main or off-hand. This can be purchased from after he’s set up shop in Murkwater cave. Requires 5 Strength and 14 Dexterity to wield. Misericorde: A long narrow spike, this dagger can be found at Stormveil Castle , in the armory room near a grafted scion. Gaining access will require a Stonesword Key. Requires 7 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield.

A long narrow spike, this dagger can be found at , in the armory room near a grafted scion. Gaining access will require a Stonesword Key. Requires 7 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield. Great Knife: Inflicts blood loss and the closest to a large hunting knife. It’s the starter weapon for a player that’s picked the Bandit class. It could also be found as a drop from demi-humans wielding them at Craftsman’s Shack (Mt Gelmir) or Lakeside Crystal Cave (Liurnia of the Lakes). Requires 6 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield.

Inflicts blood loss and the closest to a large hunting knife. It’s the starter weapon for a player that’s picked the Bandit class. It could also be found as a drop from demi-humans wielding them at (Mt Gelmir) or (Liurnia of the Lakes). Requires 6 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield. Bloodstained Dagger: A rusty blade that inflicts blood loss, the weapon can be obtained as a drop from Demi-human chiefs (large knife-wielding wolf humanoids), who can be most reliably found at a wooden bridge leading to the Minor Erdtree of the Weeping Peninsula. Requires 9 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield.

A rusty blade that inflicts blood loss, the weapon can be obtained as a drop from (large knife-wielding wolf humanoids), who can be most reliably found at a wooden bridge leading to the Minor Erdtree of the Weeping Peninsula. Requires 9 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield. Erdsteel Dagger: An ornate dagger, this can be gotten from Kenneth Haight as a reward after completing his request, or found on a corpse at Leyndell, the Royal Capital. Northwest of the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace. Requires 7 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 14 Faith to wield.

An ornate dagger, this can be gotten from as a reward after completing his request, or found on a corpse at Leyndell, the Royal Capital. Northwest of the Site of Grace. Requires 7 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 14 Faith to wield. Wakizashi : A Japanese short blade that has the distinction of being usable in power-stance with katanas. Can also inflict blood loss. It is found at the Gaol Cave of Caelid, in a locked cell that requires the player to activate the dungeon’s mechanism. Requires 9 Strength and 13 Dexterity to wield.

: A Japanese short blade that has the distinction of being usable in power-stance with katanas. Can also inflict blood loss. It is found at the of Caelid, in a locked cell that requires the player to activate the dungeon’s mechanism. Requires 9 Strength and 13 Dexterity to wield. Celebrant’s Sickle: A “festive’ sickle that gives players runes when they land an attack with it, this is a rare drop from the blue-garbed celebrants using them at Windmill Village in the Altus Plateau. Requires 6 Strength and 11 Dexterity to wield.

A “festive’ sickle that gives players runes when they land an attack with it, this is a rare drop from the blue-garbed celebrants using them at in the Altus Plateau. Requires 6 Strength and 11 Dexterity to wield. Ivory Sickle: A sickle crafted using ivory, can be gotten at the Village of the Albinaurics , to the east at a coffin close to ledges behind some housing. Requires 6 Strength, 11 Dexterity, and 13 Intelligence to wield.

A sickle crafted using ivory, can be gotten at the , to the east at a coffin close to ledges behind some housing. Requires 6 Strength, 11 Dexterity, and 13 Intelligence to wield. Crystal Knife: A crude blade made of raw crystal. The chest containing the dagger lies a few floors down the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel (Liurnia of the Lakes) in a storage room guarded by marionette soldiers. Requires 8 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 9 Intelligence to wield.

The above daggers are refinable using normal smithing stones. The remaining daggers below will require somber smithing stones instead.

Scorpion’s Stinger: A red stinger that inflicts scarlet rot upon its enemies. This weapon can be found in the Lake of Rot (an area accessible from playing Ranni’s questline), in a chest located within a temple guarded by several Lesser Kindred of Rot (Prawn humanoids). Requires 6 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield.

A red stinger that inflicts scarlet rot upon its enemies. This weapon can be found in the (an area accessible from playing Ranni’s questline), in a chest located within a temple guarded by several Lesser Kindred of Rot (Prawn humanoids). Requires 6 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield. Cinquedea: A dagger that boosts bestial incantations whilst wielded, this weapon can be tricky to get as it is located behind the Bestial Sanctum in Caelid, and will need some platforming on the player’s part. Requires 10 Strength and 10 Dexterity to wield.

A dagger that boosts bestial incantations whilst wielded, this weapon can be tricky to get as it is located behind the in Caelid, and will need some platforming on the player’s part. Requires 10 Strength and 10 Dexterity to wield. Glintstone Kris: Comes with a unique Ashes of War that fires glintstone pebbles, this weapon is received from Sorceress Sellen at the end of her questline, upon choosing to side with her against Witch Hunter Jerren. Requires 5 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 16 Intelligence to wield.

Comes with a unique Ashes of War that fires glintstone pebbles, this weapon is received from at the end of her questline, upon choosing to side with her against Witch Hunter Jerren. Requires 5 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 16 Intelligence to wield. Reduvia: The only arcane dagger of the lot that induces blood loss with its Ashes of War projectiles, this dagger is the reward for defeating invader Bloody Finger Nerijus at the ravine that leads to Murkwater Catacombs. Requires 5 Strength, 13 Dexterity, and 13 Arcane to wield.

The only arcane dagger of the lot that induces blood loss with its Ashes of War projectiles, this dagger is the reward for defeating invader at the ravine that leads to Murkwater Catacombs. Requires 5 Strength, 13 Dexterity, and 13 Arcane to wield. Blade of Calling: The dagger of Melina’s choosing, it is a holy weapon that is tucked away in a secret room that can be jumped to midway whilst riding the elevator to the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace. Requires 6 Strength, 13 Dexterity, and 15 Faith to wield.

The dagger of Melina’s choosing, it is a holy weapon that is tucked away in a secret room that can be jumped to midway whilst riding the elevator to the Site of Grace. Requires 6 Strength, 13 Dexterity, and 15 Faith to wield. Black Knife: Last but not least, the designated weapon of black knife assassins. The Ashes of War on this weapon fires a projectile that reduces its opponent’s maximum HP whilst dealing damage at the same time. Fittingly enough, this weapon is gotten from defeating a Black Knife Assassin who stands guard before the Sainted Hero’s Grave in Altus Plateau. Requires 8 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 18 Faith to Wield.

These should be all the daggers that can be found in Elden Ring, and hopefully, this guide will prove to be a handy checklist for rogue and assassins alike in the Lands Between that are looking for the right tool for the job.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.