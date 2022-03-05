If you’re playing Elden Ring and are looking to use some of the Dragon Hearts you may have gotten to get distinctive dragon abilities, you’ll need to know where to spend them. There are 2 particular locations you should keep in mind, and both are reasonably reachable, the Church of Dragon Communion and the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. The former is less advanced than the latter, but both offer great choices to enhance your character if you’ve got the Faith or Arcane to use them. Read on for our guide on How to Find the Church of Dragon Communion and Dragon Cathedral in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring: How to Find the Church of Dragon Communion and Dragon Cathedral

Destination 1: Church of Dragon Communion

You can technically reach this location from the First Steps site of grace by turning toward the south, descending the rocks to the coast where you’ll go northwest to the Coastal Cave. Consider bringing a torch for here, or casting Starlight, as it is quite dark. This dungeon is the passage underground to the south where the Church’s island is and features some Demi-Human bosses at the end, as well as an NPC you can summon to help.

On the other end of this, you’ll exit to the southern island, so be sure to activate the site of grace to revisit later.

Destination 2: Cathedral of Dragon Communion

This stop, while easier to reach and not barred by boss encounters, is in Caelid so be careful of the hazards you can encounter here. The Cathedral can be found just southeast of the Caelid Highway South site of grace, or southwest of the map fragment you can find for this region. For players who are just reaching Caelid from Limgrave for the first time, it’s southeast of where you will enter from the Summonwater Ruins area. Be wary though, a powerful Banished knight is patrolling this location.

This concludes our guide on How to Find the Church of Dragon Communion and Dragon Cathedral in Elden Ring! You’ll want to know these locations so you can use those hard-earned Dragon Hearts from some tough encounters, to gain handy abilities. Be sure to check out our other guides, and equip yourself for battle in the Lands Between.

- This article was updated on March 5th, 2022