Elden Ring: How to Get Past the Fog Wall in Roundtable Hold

As players progress through the world of Elden Ring, they’ll unlock new areas and companions to discover in their hub. The Roundtable Hold houses plenty of helpful NPCs, and there are even some special items to discover within its walls. However, there’s a spot the player can’t have unlocked automatically; there lies a fog wall in the Roundtable Hold, blocking players from some useful loot.

How to Open the Fog Wall in Roundtable Hold

In order to pass the fog wall, players will need a Stonesword Key. This special item can be found all over the world. It’s even offered as a starting gift, so patient players can unlock the fog wall early on. Using the key on the gargoyle statue next to the fog wall will dissipate it, opening the way to Crepus’s Black-Key Crossbow and 20 Black-Key Bolts. This ranged weapon is useful at many points in the game, as most of the foes in Elden Ring use melee attacks.

This isn’t the only fog wall to unlock in the Roundtable Hold, however. There’s another one just beyond the first, and its requirements are a bit more complicated. In order to unlock the second wall, players need two Stonesword Keys. One might notice that certain gargoyle statues – such as the one guarding the first wall – already have a single key embedded in one of their heads. The second statue does not have this quirk, signaling that one key won’t be enough to unlock it. If players manage to produce two keys at this second wall, they’ll be rewarded with a treasure chest containing the Assassin’s Prayerbook – an item that leads to the sale of extra Incantations.

These are some of the earliest fog walls that players will find in Elden Ring. There are plenty more to be found, so players should continue to stock up on as many as they can – even if they need a few extra runes to do so.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.