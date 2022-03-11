So you’ve beaten Carian Manor, defeating Royal Knight Loretta, the last line of defense at the Royal Moongazing Grounds, and are wondering what to do next in Elden Ring. You’ll notice a door leading outside of the manor, so be sure to step out and enjoy the relatively safer outdoors for now, but prepare for your next adventures. There are quite a few new quests and encounters that will now be possible after clearing this dungeon. Read on for our guide on Where to Go After Carian Manor in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring: Where to Go After Carian Manor

If you haven’t already, be sure to get the Sword of Night and Flame kept in this dungeon. We have a guide which will show you the way. Beyond that, be prepared to leave the manor and embark on a huge recurring questline.

Directly southwest from the Royal Moongazing Grounds in Liurnia is the Three Sisters area, which hosts one particular sister you’ll be focusing on, Ranni. Interacting with her opens up a large questline which involves some memorable characters, and even entirely new areas to explore. But to complete her questline, in addition to beating Loretta, you’ll want to make a detour to Redmane Castle in Caelid and defeat Starscourge Radahn.

Once you’ve completed all of these tasks, you’ll be able to proceed through the Carian Study Hall and invert it, Castlevania-style, to finally reach the Divine Tower of Liurnia. The reason for all this is part of reaching an alternate ending in the game, but if you follow the questline closely you’ll gain access to entire new areas later at Renna’s Rise. This includes the way to Nokstella, below where you fought the Dragonkin Soldier, the key to the chest you find after beating Renala, the Lake of Rot, and some iconic gear.

This is just a few suggestions for what you can do past this point, but depending on your actions beyond it, this can be hugely consequential to the ending of the game. But above all else, have fun, and explore to your heart’s content with all the areas now available to you.

This concludes our guide to Where to Go After Carian Manor in Elden Ring! Be sure to check out our other guides, and our review.

