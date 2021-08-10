Genshin Impact 2.0 Lost Riches Guide – Day 5: Treasure Areas 9 and 10

The fifth day of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.0 Lost Riches event is here, and with it, two new Treasure Areas (9 and 10).

With that said, we will now guide you through the event’s new Treasure Areas, to make sure you get all the coins easily.

Before we start, you can also check out our guides to Treasure areas 1,2,3, and 4, also featuring the location of the event’s first Special Treasure, Treasure Areas 5 and 6, and Treasure Areas 7 and 8, also featuring the location of the second Special Treasure.

Lost Riches: Treasure Area 9 – Location and Tips

The ninth treasure is located northwest of Kujou Encampment. Getting to the location is easy, you just need to teleport to the waypoint located there, close to the Pyro Hypostasis boss fight, which is shown in the map below:

Once you get there you can go straight to hunting, but be sure to take a good DPS, since to get all the coins, you will have to defeat a few enemies stationed in the area. The coins will be located in three distinct areas, in a shipwreck, around a house facing the Waypoint, and in an enemy camp, covered by a rock formation.

Treasure Area 10 – Location and Tips

After finishing the previous area, go straight to the tenth, located north of Jakotsu Mine, close to the Maguu Kenki boss location. To get there fast, you just need to teleport to the waypoint in the location shown below.

You can find all the treasures at the lower level of the area, but, to be able to dig all of them up, you will need to solve the puzzle present there, which can be done by allying all the statues in a way in which the lighting projectile will pass through all of them before hitting the sphere in the middle.

A few new Treasure Areas will still be added to the newest Lost Riches event, so make sure to log in on the game daily, so you won’t miss the rewards and the chance to get the Treasure Hunting Seelie as a traveling companion. If you already have one, why no go for another color this time?

Genshin Impact’s current version is already halfway done, with its second banner, staring the new 5-star Pyro Bow user Yoimiya and the game’s first Anemo Claymore Sayu, only a few hours away.

Its version 2.1 is rumored to be released on September 1st, taking into account various leaks and official statements by miHoYo related to the game’s next banner, and will feature, also according to various leaks, the debut of two new 5-stars, the Eletro Archon, Baal, which will be an Electro Polearm user, and Sangonomiya Kokomi, who will be a Hydro catalyst wielder. The new version will also feature the debut of 4-star Electro Archer Kujou Sara.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, via miHoYo’s official launcher and on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. You can also share your progress between all platforms thanks to its cross-save feature.

- This article was updated on August 10th, 2021