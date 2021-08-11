Genshin Impact 2.0 Lost Riches Guide – Day 6: Treasure Areas 11 and 12

The sixth day of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.0 Lost Riches event is already here, and with it, the location of two new treasure areas (11 and 12).

With that said, we will now guide you through the event’s new phase, to make sure you are prepared to face its challenges and get all of its rewards.

Before we start, you can also check out our guides to Treasure areas 1,2,3, and 4, also featuring the location of the event’s first Special Treasure, Treasure Areas 5 and 6, Treasure Areas 7 and 8, also featuring the location of the second Special Treasure, and yesterday’s Treasure Areas 9 and 10.

Treasure Area 11 – Location and Tips

First, to get to the Treasure Location, just go to the Momiji-Dyed Court Domain and head to the point showcased in the map below.

Once there, you just need to head down towards the enemy camp located in the region, which will allow you to get almost, if not, all the coins scattered along the way.

Just follow Seelie’s directions and you’re golden since the region doesn’t have many enemies and those present are not strong in any way.

After getting all the coins, you will be able to take on a new challenge, where you will need to beat both a Fatui Mirror Maiden and a Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage without being frozen more than 3 times.

To do that, we advise you to take care of the Cicin Mage first, all while avoiding the Mirror Maidens attacks. Since it is ideal to win without being frozen, only use Hydro characters, DPS/Supports, if your Main DPS is sure to finish the enemy quickly, using Pyro is advised, since it will react with both enemies.

Treasure Area 12 – Location and Tips

After getting all the treasures in the eleventh location, you can just head towards the twelfth area, located east of Serpents Head. To get there, you just need to head to the Formation State Domain and head towards the area shown below:

The coins will be located at a few designed regions, in the camp located at the limit of the treasure area, in the enemy camp located on the shore, in the puzzle located in the region, in the bushes close to the lonely samurai at the shore, and at the pier.

The last two Treasure Areas of Genshin Impact’s current Lost Riches event will be added tomorrow, so stay put.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, via miHoYo’s official launcher and on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. You can also share your progress between all platforms thanks to its cross-save feature.