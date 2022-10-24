That’s right, he’s back! A little more than a year after his last appearance/rerun, it was officially revealed during the special program focused on Genshin Impact‘s upcoming version 3.2 that Tartaglia will be one of the characters set to receive a rerun during the version. But when will the Tartaglia rerun banner debut? Now, in order to answer that, as well as to allow you to get fully ready for the new arrival of the Eleventh of the Fatui Harbingers, here’s everything you need to know about the Tartaglia 3.2 rerun banner.

This article will be updated as new information regarding the banner is revealed.

Genshin Impact 3.2 Tartaglia Rerun Banner: Release Date, Characters, and Everything We Know

The Tartaglia rerun banner is set to be released as part of the second wave of banners featured in version 3.2 “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises”. The banner will run simultaneously with Yae Miko’s first rerun. The banners will feature the debut of 4-star Cryo Sword user Layla. Nothing was revealed or leaked regarding the remaining 4-star characters set to be featured as part of the banners.

Given the time frame given to each banner, as well as the fact that the version’s first wave of banners is set to debut on November 2, 2022, as well as the already revealed release date for the game’s version 3.3, is fair to assume that the Tartaglia and Yae Miko banners will become available around November 20-22, 2022.

As usual, the banners will run simultaneously with a featured weapon banner, which will, given both Tartaglia and Yae Miko’s signature weapons, feature both the 5-star bow Polar Star and the 5-star Catalyst Kagura’s Verity.

- This article was updated on October 24th, 2022