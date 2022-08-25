Genshin Impact Crystal Cyst Dust Locations | Where to Find Crystal Cyst Dust

Now that the newest Genshin Impact update has been released, the region of Sumeru is now available to those that have progressed far enough in the game! You’ll find plenty of new items, characters, and more waiting for you here, and with these new characters, comes a whole smattering of new Ascension Materials needed to push them to their next level.

One of these new items, Crystal Cyst Dust, will help you bring these new characters to life in the greatest ways possible, so you’ll need to be prepared and ready to farm a specific enemy to make this happen. Where do you find these enemies, and what are you looking for in particular? Let’s dive right into the main locations where you’ll be able to fight them, so you can get your hands on plenty of this new item!

Crystal Cyst Dust in Sumeru – Genshin Impact’s Newest Location

If you’re ready to fight and earn some new items, you’re going to need to track down a fairly familiar enemy type. If you’ve been looking for Fungal Spores, you’re on the right track, as you’ll need to take down and harvest the Floating Hydro Fungus to get your hands on this drop! Let’s find out where you can go to find them, and you may find a few unsuspecting locations for them!

Sumeru Floating Hydro Fungus Locations

If you’re ready to book it across the sprawling region of Sumeru, you’ll find plenty of different locations where you’ll be able to fight and defeat these flying fungus, and thankfully, they’re not a hard enemy to beat. You’ll have a chance to earn multiple drops from them, so if you don’t find this item the first time, you’ll just want to move on to the next area to continue farming them for all they’re worth.

There are plenty of ascension materials that are available from these enemies, so making sure that you’re ready for the fight ahead is a major part of this experience. Finding plenty of Harra Fruit beforehand to make some excellent dishes to heal yourself is also a great idea!

Floating Hydro Fungus In The Chasm

Another spot where you’ll be able to farm these enemies is inside of The Chasm. You’ll find that there are fungus among us when you go into this area, so while you’re searching for Starshrooms, make sure that you’re taking out as many of these foes as you can. There are not anywhere near as many in this location as there are in the region of Sumeru, so you may not have as much luck, but if you’re already here searching for materials, it’s a great diversion for you.

And that’s all you’ll need to know about getting yourself plenty of Cyrstal Cyst Dust! If you’re loving everything that this game has to offer, make sure you’re checking out our Genshin Impact Guide Section, where you’ll be able to learn more about world quests that can be confusing, where to find and how to defeat bosses, and what you’ll need to do to claim a free character in the game!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Mobile Devices, and PC.