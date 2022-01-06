Genshin Impact: How to Leave Enkanomiya

Check out how to leave Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact

January 6th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

With the release of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight”, many players all over the world are not wasting time and diving right into the game’s new and mysterious region of Enkanomiya, which features many new enemies, world quests, puzzles, seelie, as well as many hidden treasures. But how can you leave Enkanomiya after getting there? To help you with that here’s how to leave Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight”.

How to Leave Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact

After unlocking the entrance to the land of Enkanomiya, you will be able to enter and leave the region freely by using the Teleport Waypoints located throughout Teyvat. You can do that by opening the game’s map and then selecting any of the other regions available. After doing that, you just need to select and warp to your desired location. As we said above, after leaving, you can get back to Enkanomiya by either descending from Watatsumi Island or by using the map in the same way you used to leave. To recap, here’s how to leave Enkanomiya on Genshin Impact’s version 2.4:

  • Open the game’s map.
  • Select any of the other available regions.
  • Warp to any location outside of Enkanomiya.

Now that you know how to leave Enkanomiya, don’t forget to check out our guides on how to switch between Whitenight and Evernight in Enkanomiya, as well as how to get the Divine Bridle, the mysterious item needed to complete the  ”The Phaethons’ Syrtos” world quest. It’s also good to point out that Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 also featured the debut of two new characters, 5-star Cryo Polearm Shenhe, and 4-star Geo Polearm Yun Jin, as well as the debut of a new Archon Quest.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to run until February 15, 2022.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2022

