Genshin Impact Starshroom Locations | Where to Find Starshroom

As you make your way into the new region of Sumeru in the newest Genshin Impact update, you’re going to come across a tremendous amount of new materials. Anything from Ascension materials, to food and alchemy items, you’ll have plenty of new things to search for as you look across this beautiful new area. However, some of the newest characters need items that you won’t find on the regular map.

One of the newest items, the Starshroom, can only be found in a specific place in the world, and it isn’t in Sumeru. Let’s dive into where we will need to go to find them, and what you’ll need to be on the lookout for as you fight off huge enemies while searching for these elusive mushrooms. Here’s where to find the Starshroom in Genshin Impact!

Starshrooms For Ascension in Genshin Impact

If you’re looking for these new items, you’re going to need to make your way to The Chasm, as it is the only place on the map to find them. Thankfully, while this area can be quite daunting at first, following along with our helpful maps will help you find exactly what you’re looking for, so you can push your favorite characters to the next level. Here’s where you’ll need to go in The Chasm to find these celestial shrooms!

The Glowing Narrows

After making your way into this dark and dangerous area, you’ll want to make a quick run towards The Glowing Narrows, as this is going to be one of the best areas to find the Starshroom hiding out in. You’ll mainly find them in the darkest and wettest parts of this area, so you’ll want to make sure that you’re checking by rivers and ponds to find as many as you’ll possibly need. These are great items, so grab all that you can at a time before heading back to the surface!

Underground Waterway & Main Mining Area

If you’re looking to head towards the north, however, you’ll find plenty of Starshrooms in the Underground Waterway and Main Mining Areas of the map, as well! Once again hiding out near the water and in the dark, you’ll need to make sure that you’re ready to explore as you head out on your quest to power up your characters. Rocks and water will be your best friend throughout this adventure.

And that’s all you’ll need to know in regards to finding out where all of the Starshrooms are in Genshin Impact! If you’re loving everything that this game has to offer, and want to learn more, make sure that you’re heading to our Genshin Impact Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find information about how to make the best Tighnari DPS build around, how to find and defeat the bosses in the Sumeru area, and everything you need to know about Dendro reactions, and how to use them!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Mobile Devices, and PC.