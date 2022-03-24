Ghostwire Tokyo Deep Cleaning Quest Guide: Find a Place With Lots of Still Water Location

There are many side quests in Ghostwire: Tokyo and one of the longer and tougher ones is the Deep Cleaning side quest. Knowing where to start it and where to go can be confusing, but with just a few simple tricks, it’s a breeze. So without further adieu, here is how to complete the Deep Cleaning side quest in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Deep Cleaning Side Quest in Ghostwire: Tokyo

To start the quest, you’ll need to complete Chapter 1 in the story and continue to work your way through the story. As you progress and cleanse shrines, more and more side quests become available to you. All of the side quests will reward you with Meika and XP and some give you a Magatama or even a special cosmetic like the Fallout 4 Vault Suit. In the case of the Deep Cleaning side quest, you’ll only receive Meika and XP as a yokai isn’t hidden within.

To start the Deep Cleaning side quest, you’ll need to enter a specific building which is marked with the Deep Cleanse side quest marker. Head inside, up the starts, and through the door on the right. Talk to the spirit in the back to start the Deep Cleanse side quest.

The next objective in the Deep Cleaning is to go to the bathhouse. This is marked with the next green side quest marker and can be easily identified by looking for blue and pink cloth-covered doors as traditional in Tokyo. Enter the blue side which is for men to enter the bathhouse.

Once inside, you’ll need to clear out all of the Visitors inside. It isn’t too hard to get lost within the bathhouse because it is quite narrow. The natural layout of the bathhouse will lead you through the entirety of it while you clear out the Visitors. Once you are done, return to the spirit in the building at the beginning to free him and receive your reward.

And that is everything you need to know when it comes to the Deep Cleaning side quest in Ghostwire: Tokyo. There are dozens of other side quests with specific yokai to discover like the Tanuki or maybe you want to know which graphics mode is the best to use. Whatever your interest or curiosity is, we’ve got you covered. Be sure to check out our Ghostwire: Tokyo guides for more.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is available March 25, 2022, on PlayStation 5 and PC.