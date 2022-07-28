Good Luck Winning: The Worst Characters in MultiVersus

If you’re looking to find the best characters in MultiVersus, you may find that each player has a different thought on who the best character to use in this platform fighter may be. However, there are a few characters that it seems just about everyone can agree leave a bit to be desired.

If you’re looking to find out who to avoid while you’re playing MultiVersus if you’re trying to get better, here is our list of the 5 worst characters to play as in MultiVersus. While the game is continuously updated, we find that these characters currently leave a sour taste behind.

Worst Characters In MultiVersus

Honestly, there are no absolutely horrible characters in this game, but these 5 have a few flaws that could leave you smoldering after you finish a match with them. While your favorite character may have made the list, there is a chance that they could improve in the future, so be patient and hope that they get some buffs in a later patch, bringing them up to a higher level.

5. Reindog

If you’re looking to take down your foes with aggressive moves in a 1v1 match, you’re better off choosing just about any other character in the game. While Reindog can be extremely effective in a 2v2 match, his lack of launch in any of his moves leaves a lot to be desired. You can get extremely good with them, however, just be careful of any aggressive characters that are coming after you.

There is a reason that Reindog is a Support class, as they work the best when you are supporting another character. However, with the proper move set, you can aggravate your foes, and get a few lucky ring-outs. Just be ready to put a lot of time and effort in with this character if you’re planning to take them into some 1v1 matches.

4. Jake The Dog

If you happen to come across a skilled Jake the Dog player, they can easily put you in your place without having to think twice about it. However, the majority of players resort to spamming the same moves, causing Attack Delays which can give you the upper hand. He’s an annoying character to figure out for sure, but once you have put the pieces together, you can easily outplay most Jake mains.

With a fairly average skill set, you’ll find the majority of Jake’s moves are fast, as is his movement, but the fairly rudimentary Special attacks that he happens to possess don’t offer much in the way of a threat. You’ll be able to find out the best way to avoid most of his attacks, due to the large tell that he gives before performing the majority of his charged moves and specials, making him easy to pick apart if he is in the wrong hands.

3. Steven Universe

Steven Universe really isn’t sure what his character should be. Is he Support? A Bruiser? Steven is, unfortunately, a bit of a mixed bag, with plenty of great attacks that, when used properly, can frustrate an opponent to no end, but his mixed specials and charged attacks leave him feeling like a lost child. Not too sure what type of character to play, having plenty of tricks, but mastering none of the ones that he has.

There are great healing opportunities to use while using Steven, making him a better choice in a 2v2 matchup, but if you’re planning on taking this journey solo, consider grabbing a new character, or at least make sure you’re willing to put in as much practice as possible to make sure that you’re ready to master his confusing move list. Or, just continue to throw your opponent into a bubble, and hope that they jump off of the edge of the stage to be done with the fight.

2. Taz

Just a few days ago, you would have never seen this choice on here. However, after nerfs came and hit hard, players won’t find as much to love with Taz as they did before. You can still find a very capable fighter here, with a large assortment of moves that can send your opponents flying towards the skies, but his short range and even shorter tornado duration have caused him to have quite the fall from glory.

With the vast majority of the moves that Taz has on display, there is a long tell that happens beforehand, giving you plenty of time to react. Plus, characters with a wide attack can easily smack him out of bounds when players try to use his Tornado special, costing you a stock, and a chance to win the game. Make sure that you’re ready to feel the frustration more than ever when you pick Taz to lead your crew.

1. Garnet

With her massive stature, and large fists ready for combat, you would imagine that Garnet would be one of the best characters in the game, but you cannot judge a book by its cover, especially when it comes to MultiVersus. You’ll find that she offers some great power, but lacks the moveset to back them up, leading players to depend on one or two moves to try to conquer their foes, only to be left leaving the stage in any direction.

With some updates to her general moveset, Garnet could be a threat. However, with the current moves that she carries, she leaves herself wide open, ready for any character to give her the final blow that they need, sending her flying. Take the time to go against her in The Lab, and you’ll find that her tells are quite obvious, and against all odds, makes her one of the worst characters to use in the game. Hopefully, in the future, patches help her become more effective, as she can be fun to play in a non-competitive setup.

And there we have it, the worst characters that you can use in MultiVersus.

MultiVersus is available now in Open Beta on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.