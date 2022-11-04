Harvestella: How Quietus Dungeons Work

Are you wondering how Quietus Dungeons work in Harvestella? Quietus Dungeons are one of the main ways you will enter into combat in Harvestella. Dungeons will test your mettle as you fight regular enemies, alpha enemies, and bosses. Beating a dungeon will provide great rewards like Grilla and can progress the main story forward. Here is everything you need to know about Quietus Dungeons to become the ultimate Dungeon master.

How Quietus Dungeons Work in Harestella

Quietus Dungeons provide an enjoyable combat experience and a break from monotonous activities like farming and fishing. You will traverse multiple levels fighting variations of world enemies, alpha enemies, and insane bosses. These Dungeons will put your skills to the test and let you experiment with the Jobs system as you will need to find the right Job to beat the enemies continued in each unique Dungeon.

When are Quietus Dungeons Active?

Quietus Dungeons are active for one in-game day between seasons. For example, you can access your first Quietus Dungeon after Spring ends during Chapter 1. You will have one day to access and complete the Dungeon before the next Season, Summer, starts. If you do not complete the Dungeon in the day, you will have to wait another 30 days until the next Season is over. This cycle will continue indefinitely, so use it to your advantage.

How do I Access a Quietus Dungeon?

You can access Quietus Dungeons by finding the old well north of your farm. You can also access it through the fast travel system if you have already unlocked it to this point in the game. During Quietus, the well will begin glowing. Interact with it, and you can transport yourself into the Dungeon. Make sure you have plenty of food and healing items. If possible, you will also want to ensure you have all three of your Jobs equipped.

What’s the Point of Quietus Dungeons?

The Quietus season offers you unique Dungeons for you to explore. Every Dungeon has multiple levels and usually has enemies, monsters, fears (alpha enemies), and bosses for you to battle. You will find loot and be able to pick up items from the enemies that you destroy. Beating bosses typically progress the main story as villains or supporting characters. In addition, a Motus Monolite will spawn after beating a boss, giving you the option to save your game or teleport.

Harvestella is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.

- This article was updated on November 4th, 2022