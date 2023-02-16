In Hogwarts Legacy, The Hidebehind Was Accidentally Created by Cross-Breeding a Ghoul with What Other Magical Creature?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy/Warner Bros.

“The Hidebehind Was Accidentally Created by Cross-Breeding a Ghoul with What Other Magical Creature?” is a question asked by Sophronia Franklin in Hogwarts Legacy during the second round of her quiz on the wizarding world. Answering each question correctly can earn you some bonus rewards, as well as the Field Guide page needed to learn the Transformation spell.

Sophronia Franklin Quiz Answer — The Hidebehind Was Accidentally Created by Cross-Breeding a Ghoul with What Other Magical Creature?

The answer to “The Hidebehind Was Accidentally Created by Cross-Breeding a Ghoul with What Other Magical Creature?” in Hogwarts Legacy is “Demiguise.”

Hidebehinds are the accidental product of beast trader Phineas Fletcher, who smuggled a Demiguise into America. The beast escaped and (somehow) coupled with a Ghoul, resulting in the unfortunate existence of the Hidebehind.

Sophronia Franklin Quiz Answers Round 2

The answer to other questions asked by Sophronia Franklin in Hogwarts Legacy can be found below.

Who Founded the Village of Hogsmeade? Answer: A Demiguise.

What is the only spell known to repel a Lethifold? Asnwer: The Patronus Charm.

Who published the law of Elemental Transfiguration? Answer: Gamp.

What does the Hogwarts motto translate to? Answer: Never tickle a sleeping dragon.

Which magical creature is the only one known to produce eggs through its mouth? A nswer: The Runespoor.

Where is Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry located? Answer: The Mount Greylock.

What is the most powerful love potion known to wizardkind? Answer: Amortentia.



If you’re a fan of other magical creatures, check out our guide on how to capture a Niffler in Hogwarts Legacy, the adorable mole-like beasts featured in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Just don’t hide behind Deek when one tries to bite you.

