Hogwarts Legacy The High Keep Quest Guide: How to Climb the Battlements

One of the more involved quests in Hogwarts Legacy is The High Keep quest. This quest has given many players a bit of trouble as it is one of the more opened ended quests that just gives you a task and has you figure out a way to solve it. However, without access to your broom to simply fly to the top, you will need to employ a bit of ingenuity and climbing skills to get all the way up. let’s go over how to complete The High Keep quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Climb the Battlements for The High Keep Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

The simple solution to this quest would be to just hop on your Nimbus 2000 and fly to the top of the tower. However, the game has a flight-blocking wall that surrounds the whole tower to prevent you from doing this. So you will need to get to the top of the tower and open the gate the hard way.

The first step to climbing up the tower is to go off to the right side of the road and find the stack of boxes against the wall. This will be your starting point and is just a few jump presses to get up to the top of and onto the first level of the tower.

Once on the balcony of the first level, you will notice that getting up to the next balcony is going to require another stack of objects for you to gain some height on. However, the only tool you have at your disposal is a single box that you can lift. Position this box in from of the wall you want to climb up and use the Wingardium Leviosa spell to lift the box off the guard a bit and hold it in place. This will allow you to jump on top of it and climb up the rest of the wall to the next balcony.

Walking around up here, you will first notice a hole in the wall that is covered with a bit of wood. Go ahead and blast the wood away to open the hole but don’t go in it just yet. This hole is blocked with a box that you can’t push since you will be crouching and unable to cast a spell for some reason.

With the hole open, you will want to keep walking around the battlements until you find a window with some broken bars. You can’t climb in through this window, but you can cast a spell through it. You also just so happen to be able to see the box blocking your pathway through this window. You will want to use Accio to pull the box toward the window, then walk around and go through the hole in the wall.

Now that you are inside the gatehouse, you will first notice a wheel that you can use Depulso on that will make it spin and pull the gate upward. However, the gate will soon fall back down after you pull it up since there is nothing to hold it in place. While it would make sense for Natsai to just run through the gate while you hold it open, you will need to find another way to permanently hold the gate in place.

If you look above the gate wheel, you will notice a small handle that you can target. You will want to fully open the gate with Depulso, then use Accio again on the handle to pull this small door open and lock the gate in place.

With that, you will have successfully climbed up the battlements and Natsai will soon join you up there. With her there, she will open the locked door next to you with Alohomora and you can continue with the rest of the quest.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023