There are a lot of puzzles and mysteries in Hogwarts Legacy, and for some of us, jumping might be the first hurdle we… well, jump over. While to some, it may seem simple, to others, it may seem difficult. The fact is, you can jump whenever you want in Hogwarts Legacy, but the question is, how?

Jumping in Hogwarts Legacy, Explained

To jump in Hogwarts Legacy, all you need to do is press the X button if you are on PlayStation. If you are on Xbox, press the A button. If you are on PC, press the space bar.

If you want to jump in Hogwarts Legacy but only own a Switch, you will need to wait a few months until it is out. The same goes for last-gen consoles, Hogwarts Legacy is only available now for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Jumping in video games is a pretty standard thing that your character is usually able to do. Regardless of whether you pick witch or wizard in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be able to jump with the same height, distance, and length.

If you are new to video games, you might be wondering what flexibility has to do with your wand or even which house to choose. There are a lot of decisions in Hogwarts Legacy and if you need a guide to help you through many of them, we’ve got your back.

Now you know how to jump in Hogwarts Legacy. Right after the first cutscene, the first thing you can do in Hogwarts Legacy when you get control over your playable character is jump. Jump for joy!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023