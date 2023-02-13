Hogwarts Legacy is filled with magical instruments like wand cores and potions, but one of the most unique to the Wizarding World is broomsticks. If you are a fan of Harry Potter and are wondering if Hogwarts Legacy has the Nimbus 2000, Nimbus 2001, or the Firebolt which were all famous brooms from the series, you’ve come to the right place.

Is the Nimbus 2000, 2001, or Firebolt in Hogwarts Legacy?

Since Hogwarts Legacy takes place many years before the Harry Potter series, the Nimbus 2000, Nimbus 2001, and Firebolt have not been invented yet. So in short, no, Hogwarts Legacy does not have the Nimbus 2000, 2001, or Firebolt.

When Harry Potter went to school, the Nimbus 2000, Nimbus 2001, and Firebolt were the cutting edge of broom technology. Since it is the early 1800s, broom technology isn’t that advanced in Hogwarts Legacy.

Though the unfortunate fact of Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy is painted to be the Headmaster Black’s fault, players can still ride a broomstick to explore the open world of Hogwarts Legacy. Of course, you’ll need to unlock broom riding first.

There are many broomsticks to unlock in Hogwarts Legacy and some are better (looking) than others. While there are many great brooms in Hogwarts Legacy, none are as great as the Nimbus 2000, Nimbus 2001, or the Firebolt.

These famous broomsticks might come in a future Hogwarts Legacy DLC, but we doubt it because it wouldn’t make sense with the timeline. Our best bet is to wait for a Hogwarts Legacy sequel that happens after the events of Harry Potter to see the Nimbus 2000, Nimbus 2001, and Firebolt broomsticks.

Now you know that the Nimbus 2000, Nimbus 2001, and Firebolt are not in Hogwarts Legacy. However, you can try to catch the Golden Snitch in the Room of Requirement.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023