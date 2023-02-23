Hogwarts Legacy Troll Lair Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for a Troll Lair in Hogwarts Legacy? You may be looking to farm Troll Bogeys, or you want to test your magic against the most challenging enemies in the game. Whatever the case, the Troll Lair is hard to find, and we are here to help. Read on to find the Troll Lair location in the Wizarding World.

Where to Find Troll Lair in Hogwarts Legacy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The easiest Troll Lair to locate is in the Forbidden Forest region. You can find this easily by going into your map and zooming in enough to find a cave icon on your map. Hover over it on the right-hand side of the forest, and the game will tell you it is the Troll Lair.

To make it easy to find this location, your best bet is to fast-travel to the East North Ford Bog Floo Flame, northeast of the Troll Lair. If you still need to unlock this Floo Flame, you can also travel to the West Forbidden Forest Floo Flame and make your way east.

If no Floo Flame is unlocked in the area, you can select the Troll Lair on your map and create a waypoint to follow. Doing so will create a purple line, which you can follow and make your way to the Troll Lair.

Related: Where to Find Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy

Tips on Beating Trolls and Rewards

Inside this lair, you will find a den inhabited by just trolls. Considering Trolls are arguably the most challenging enemies in the game, it would be wise that you brought potions to help you out, such as the Wiggenweld Potion, Maxima Potion, or even Edurus. Combining these three potions will increase your defense and offense and help refill your HP. Also, bring the best spells you have in your arsenal!

Killing these trolls will grant you experience points along with Troll Bogeys, which can be used to craft Invisibility potions. Invisibility potions are the perfect way to take out bandit camps without even making a sound or having them notice you. Bandit camps can hold valuable gear and items.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023