How To Awaken Dough Fruit In Roblox Blox Fruits

No matter if players have donned the mantra of a Pirate or Marine within the world of Blox Fruits, this Roblox experience lives and dies by the Fruits that players can find and pick up in the world. One of the more sought-after Devil Fruits within this particular title happens to be the Dough Fruit, a powerful, and quite rare, Mythical Fruit that happens to have an Awakening to strengthen it further.

The Dough Fruit is great to have, especially because its Passive Skill gives players the chance to shrug off damage from lower-powered enemies and foes, making it quite the find in the wild. But, what do players need to do to finally Awaken the magical powers that lie within? Let’s set sail across the 2nd Sea to find out the answer!

How To Awaken The Dough Devil Fruit In Blox Fruits

Players that are hoping to unlock the full power that this fruit contains are going to need to partake in a special Raid that can only be unlocked by completing a few specific steps. Players will also need to save up their Fragments if they are hoping to maximize their potential with this fruit, as it will cost 18,500 Fragments to fully power up every move.

To start the process, players will need to claim and obtain a God’s Chalice and at least 10 Conjured Cocoa. The God’s Chalice can be found on the same questline as Tushita, one of the Dual Cursed Katanas. Conjured Cocoa, on the other hand, will need to be obtained by defeating Cocoa Warriors and Chocolate Bar Battlers on the Chocolate Islands. The Sea of Treats is unlocked when players have powered up enough to enter the 3rd Sea, so keep grinding until you get there, as the recommended level is over 2,000.

After all of these items have been obtained, players will need to speak to the Sweet Crafter, who happens to be located in the Sea of Treats. Thankfully, there isn’t much travel to get to them, since they are also located on the Chocolate Island near a building. Players will want to search for an NPC with two horns, and a white shirt that has Chocolate Bars on it. After speaking to this NPC, players will trade the God’s Chalice and the 10 Conjured Cocoa to obtain the Sweet Chalice, an item needed to start the Raid.

Players will need to keep notes on these next steps, as they can be a bit tricky. Head to Cake Land and start working your way through NPC enemies, and stop when you reach a perfect 500 enemies slain. Find the NPC character by the name of Jeffrey, or drip_mama on Cake Land while holding the Sweet Chalice in your hands. This will allow the NPC to see that you have the required item, and start up the Raid.

Players will be able to enter the Raid via a Portal and challenge the Dough King to battle. After players have defeated the Dough King, they’ll want to obtain the Red Key that is dropped. This gives gamers access to the Candy Castle and unlocks the door to this spot forever. Once inside the Candy Castle, players will want to approach the Candy Scientist and speak to them to finally unlock the Awakening for their favorite Dough Fruit.

Alongside its massive potential when it comes to standard gameplay, the Dough Fruit is almost invaluable when it comes to PVP encounters, due to the Passive Skill that was mentioned before. Players cannot damage Dough Fruit users unless they have obtained a more powerful fruit or one that also contains an Aura. This means that Dough Fruit users will likely be able to mow through hordes of enemies, and even other players, without taking much damage at all.

To counter the Dough Fruit properly, players should begin searching out powerful fruits and weapons, such as the Dragon Fruit, or the Soul Fruit to properly inflict damage on this slightly OP item. Alongside the most powerful swords in the game, these are going to be a few of the only ways to properly take down a Dough Fruit user.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023