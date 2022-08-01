How to Beat Arlo in Pokemon GO (August 2022): Best Counters and Weaknesses

August is here in Pokemon GO and that means a lineup for Arlo. After you capture a Mega Abomasnow and mark your calendar for all of the upcoming Pokemon GO events in August 2022, you can get ready to face Arlo with our guide. Here is how to defeat Arlo in Pokemon GO in August 2022.

Of course, you’ll need to beat six Team GO Rocket Grunts and use a Rocket Radar to find Arlo. Once you have found him, he will use Shadow Pokemon on you. This is the case for the other Team GO Rocket Leaders Sierra and Cliff. These Shadow Pokemon can be cleansed, but are some of the most powerful in the game.

Pokemon GO Cliff Lineup for August 2022

Like the other Team GO Rocket Leaders, Arlo will start with the same phase 1 Pokemon and give you one of three Pokemon in phases 2 and 3. That said, here are the potential Pokemon Arlo will throw your way in August 2022:

Phase 1: Charmander

Phase 2: Charizard, Mawile, or Salamence

Phase 3: Gardevoir, Scizor, or Steelix

Pokemon GO Arlo Counters in August 2022

Arlo Phase 1 – Charmander

Charmander has been in Pokemon GO from the beginning, so its weaknesses and counters are no surprise. Charmander is a Fire-type Pokemon which makes its weaknesses Ground-, Rock-, and Water-type Pokemon. Here are the best counters for Charmander:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Kingler Bubble Crabhammer Therian Landorus Mud Shot Earthquake

Arlo Phase 2 – Charizard, Mawile, or Salamence

With Charmander out of the way, phase 2 of the Arlo fight in August 2022 could mean you facing Charizard, Mawile, or Salamence. If it is Charizard, then you’re in the clear as it has very similar weaknesses and counters to Charmander. Charizard is extremely vulnerable to Rock-type attacks and also vulnerable to Water- and Electric-type attacks. Here are the best counters for Charizard:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Aerodactyl Rock Throw Rock Slide Therian Landorus Rock Throw Stone Edge

If it is Mawile, you may need to switch your Pokemon. Mawile is a Steel- and Fairy-type Pokemon which makes it weak to Ground- and Fire-type Pokemon. With that in mind, here are the best counters for Mawile:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat Blaziken Fire Spin Blast Burn Therian Landorus Mud Shot Earthquake

Lastly, Arlo might use Salamence in phase 2. Salamence is a huge change from all of the previous Pokemon as it is a Dragon- and Flying-type Pokemon. That means that it is especially vulnerable to Ice-type attacks but is also weak to Rock-, Dragon-. and Fairy-type attacks. Here are the best counters for Salamence:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath Ice Beam

Arlo Phase 2 – Gardevoir, Scizor, or Steelix

With phase 2 done, Arlo could use Gardevoir, Scizor, or Steelix in the Pokemon GO August 2022 fight. Starting with Gardevoir, it is a Psychic- and Fairy-type Pokemon which makes it weak to Poison-, Ghost-, and Steel-type Pokemon. Here are the best counters for Gardevoir:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Zacian Metal Claw Iron Head Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Roserade Poison Jab Sludge Bomb

Arlo could use Scizor in phase 3 which is a tough one to plan for. Since Scizor is a Bug- and Steel-type Pokemon, it is only vulnerable to Fire-type Pokemon, albeit very vulnerable to it. That said, here are the best Scizor counters:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat Blaziken Fire Spin Blast Burn Flareon Fire Spin Overheat

Finally, Arlo could use Steelix. Steelix is a Steel- and Ground-type Pokemon that is weak to Fighting-, Ground-, Fire-, and Water-type Pokemon. Here are the best Steelix counters:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat Pheromosa Low Kick Focus Blast Kingler Bubble Crabhammer

If you follow these counters and weaknesses for Arlo in Pokemon GO August 2022, you’ll beat him and be able to catch some of his Shadow Pokemon easily. We recommend going into the fight with one Rock-, one Ground-, and one Fire-type Pokemon. With this team composition, you’ll be able to cover almost all of the bases. You’ll just need to pray that you don’t get Gardevoirin phase 3.

For all of your Pokemon GO needs, check out our Pokemon GO page for more.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.