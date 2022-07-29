How to Befriend Gotsumon in Digimon Survive

As you make your way through the world of Digimon Survive, you’ll be able to chat with some of your foes to add them to your team. However, you may need to know what you should say, so that way you can make sure that you’re ready to go ahead and add them to your squad.

Follow along with us as we go through the best options to get Gotsumon on your team, who can turn into an extremely valuable and viable member of your squad. You’ll want to make sure that you’re choosing the best options, so you can get his valuable evolution trees!

Getting Gotsumon in Digimon Survive

If you’re looking to add this rocky monster to your team, you’re going to want to engage in some Free Battles in the School Area of the World Map. Make sure that you’re here and ready to battle with both powerful moves, as well as linguistics will help you get this Digimon on your side quickly and easily!

If you come across a Gotsumon in your adventure, choose to Talk to them, and match their dialog with these answers:

Gotsumon Dialog Response Boy, you’re a tough-lookin’ mug, aren’t ya?! I bet I’d lose if we threw down… I’d definitely lose. Don’t you think every day’s just sooo boring? Makes me wanna yawn. Go on… Try guessing what I think of ya! That I’m cool? Hey, what kinda food do ya like? Love me some meat! I don’t care if you smile, or laugh, or whatever! I ain’t gonna trust no human! I’ll earn your trust! I don’t feel so good… Someone, help… …Pfft, ha ha ha, just kidding! Did I getcha?! Whoa, you scared me! Next! Whaddaya think’d be a good prank? A pit trap?

Gotsumon is a bit of a jokester and a prankster, so making sure that you’re choosing answers that go along with their personality type will help you get your hands on one quicker than ever before. Plus, learning more about the Karma System can help you figure out these characters’ affliction, and what they may align with.

If you’re thinking of more digital monsters to get on your squad, check out our Digimon Survive Guide Section, where you’ll be able to solve some technical misunderstandings with the game, even if you’re on Steam, ways to get to know the cast and characters, and how to claim an exclusive Digimon for your team.

Digimon Survive is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.