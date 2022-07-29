How to Befriend Numemon in Digimon Survive

If you’re looking to get your hands on this big pile of goo in Digimon Survive, you’ll need to know what to say to this green blob to add them to your team. While they may not exactly look like much, you’ll find that Numemon packs quite a punch, and stinks in all of the right ways.

Finding out a Digimon’s personality type is one of the key factors in this game, so you can make sure that you’re answering questions in the right fashion. But, if you want to add one of these without fail, here is what you’ll need to do to get Numemon on your team in Digimon Survive!

How To Get Numemon In Digimon Survive

Numemon is one of the Digimon that doesn’t know how to speak properly, so you’ll need to follow along with the descriptions of its body language to make sure that no offenses are made as you try to claim one of these for your own. Make sure that you follow along with the best answers, here’s what you’ll need to do to get one of these on your team!

Numemon Dialog Response The monster bends forward, scowling at you. Mimic his posture. The monster is staring in fascinated confusion. Stare right back. The monster is trying to say something. Give it some food. The monster just stands there. Gesture. The monster looks warily in this direction. Prepare to fight. The monster seems interested in what the humans are saying. Talk to him slowly. The monster shakes his head as he starts to leave. Speak kindly to him.

It seems that Numemon is weirdly self-conscious, so you’ll want to make sure that you aren’t doing anything that could upset them. Following along with these vibes, you’ll surely be able to add them to your team in no time or claim some free items from this conversation. Making sure that you understand how the Karma System works will help you nail these dialogs every time, so make sure that you’re understanding what that entails.

Also, to learn more about this title, make sure that you’re checking out our Digimon Survive Guide Section, so you’re ready to explore even further into this game. If you’re ready to take on this 40+ hour title, you’ll need to know how to add new monsters to your team, including different enemies like Gotsumon. Once you have created a bond with your favorite Digimon, make sure you know how to Digivolve them for their true potential!

Digimon Survive is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.