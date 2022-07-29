If you find yourself struggling to make it through battles in Digimon Survive, you may need to start taking advantage of your favorite pal’s key power and Digivolve your way to victory. Using this special power in the middle of a hectic battle can make or break it for you, so making sure that you’re ready to bring the pain when needed is key to your survival.

But, how do you do it? Is it something that is permanent, or does your friend revert back to their original form after the battle is done? Can you get different evolutions for the same monster? Let’s dive into this topic and more as we find out how to Digivolve in Digimon Survive!

How To Digivolve in Digimon Survive

After you have reached a specific point in the story, you’ll finally be able to Digivolve, allowing your favorite friend to take the shape and visage of a much larger and more powerful monster, helping you change the tide of the battle that you’re currently in. The first time that you’ll be able to utilize this power is during the fight against Dokugumon, where you’ll find yourself in awe of Agumon’s ability to transform on the battlefield.

Once your turn has begun, you’ll want to move down to the Evolve tab, and select the evolution that you would like your Digimon to change into. As you continue further into the game, you’ll be able to unlock even more evolutions, so the few that you start with will dwarf in comparison to who you can get by the end of the game.

There are a few key factors that can play into how your Digimon evolves, including the Karma that you find yourself aligning with the most, so make sure that you’re choosing the right choices all around will help you get your hands on your favorite monster, and could help you chose different choices as you continue to play the game. If you find yourself aligning with the Moral path, you may not be able to claim the exact Evolution that you want.

As you work your way through this 40+ hour journey, you’ll want to make sure that you’re prepared for everything that this title can throw at you, so make sure that you’ve bookmarked our Digimon Survive Guide Section, where you’ll find helpful hints on how to add new Digimon to your team, how to claim an exclusive Digimon, and a way to get to know who you’ll be experiencing this journey with.

Digimon Survive is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.