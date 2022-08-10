How to Complete the Bug Out Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

If you love all things creepy and crawly, you’ll want to make sure that you’re checking out Pokemon GO for the next few days. You’ll find that there are plenty of bugs crawling all over the map, and while you normally don’t want your game to be infested with them, these are the best kinds around. You’ll have the chance to get plenty of new Pokemon, as well as old favorites during this event.

However, if you’re wanting to complete some extra challenges for a chance to get plenty of excellent rewards and items, you’ll want to do everything in your power to complete the Collection Challenge, which will give you a large pool of XP, as well as some other exciting gifts. Here’s what you’ll need to do to make sure that you’ve gotten it completed before the event is done and over!

How To Complete Bug Out! Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

If you’re looking to complete this challenge, you’re going to need to get out and start searching for different Pokemon. Make sure that you’ve got plenty of Pokeballs, otherwise, you may never complete it! You’ll also need to evolve a few different Pokemon to make this happen, and those Pokemon will have their names in bold.

Caterpie

Weedle

Wurmple

Grubbin

Dewpider

Joltik

Karrablast

Shelmet

Silcoon – Wurmple Evolution – 12 Candy

Cascoon – Wurmple Evolution – 12 Candy

Ariados – Spinarak Evolution – 50 Candy

Ledian – Ledyba Evolution – 50 Candy

Kricketune – Kricketot Evolution – 50 Candy

Charjabug – Grubbin Evolution – 25 Candy

Skorupi

Pineco

After you have collected all of these different monsters in the wild or evolved them from their other forms, you’ll be ready to complete this challenge, and claim your rewards. For finishing this challenge off, you’ll receive 15,000XP, as well as a special Bug Catcher Trainer Pose, which will allow you to change the way your avatar stands in different menus, and before a battle. This is a fun little reward for completing a fairly difficult challenge, so make sure that you’re ready to get out into the world, use your Daily Adventure Incense, and catch ’em all!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.