Pokemon GO: How to Catch Grubbin, Charjabug, and Vikavolt and Can They Be Shiny?

If you’re looking to get your hands on some new Bug-type creatures during the Bug Out! Event in Pokemon GO, you’ll be happy to know that 3 new monsters are making their way into the game! As you’ve been checking into all of the excitement of this event, you’ll be ready to get out into the world and start searching for these new bugs, ready to add their powers to your team.

But, how do you find them and catch them, and is there a chance to get your hands on a Shiny Version of any of these Pokemon? Let’s dive right in and take a look, and get ourselves as ready as we possibly can for their introduction! Here’s how you can find Grubbin, Charjabug, and Vikavolt in Pokemon GO!

How To Find These New Pokemon in Pokemon GO

If you’re looking to add these new monsters to your team, you’ll have a few different ways to do so. Making sure that you’re getting out there and utilizing your Daily Adventure Incense is one of the easiest ways to get your hands on plenty of Pokemon, as you’ll have 15 minutes to walk or move around, catching plenty of new monsters in the process. Sometimes, you’ll even come across some incredibly rare Pokemon, so it’s always a good idea to get out and about while you’re doing this!

Another option that you’ll have is completing different Timed Research and Field Research, as you’ll have a few different opportunities to get your hands on different Pokemon with this method, as well. You’ll have chances to get your hands on Grubbin, and you’ll be able to evolve them through their path to get to a Vikavolt in the future. Make sure that you’re ready to get out and explore to find these new and exciting Pokemon!

Are Grubbin, Charjabug, and Vikavolt Shiny in Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to add another Shiny Pokemon to your team in Pokemon GO, you may be disappointed to hear that these three do not have a shiny variant in the game currently. However, this doesn’t mean that they won’t have a chance to be shiny in the future. When a Pokemon makes its debut in the game, there is a very low chance that it will come along with its shiny variant right away, but they may be added in during a future event. For those that love these Pokemon, do not fret, as you’ll likely get a chance for a shiny shortly.

And there we have it! All of the information that you’ll need to get your hands on a Grubbin, Charjabug, or Vikavolt in Pokemon GO! Make sure that you have plenty of Pokeballs to catch as many bugs as possible, and make sure that you’re stocked up on all of the items that you’ll possibly need. If you’re in the mood for battle, check out the best ways to take down and capture Mega Scizor and Genesect while this event is going on, too! You’ll find all of this and more in our Pokemon GO Guide Section, so head your way over now!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.