How to Defeat All Bosses in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is filled with hard bosses, surprise, surprise. While some are easier than others, each and every one is hard. With that said, there are a few tricks to remember when trying to defeat a boss. Though they are all different, the core mechanics of Cuphead remain the same for each boss. Here is how to defeat all of the bosses in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

How to Defeat Each Boss in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

The answer is simple: use Crackshot. Crackshot is one of the new weapons available with the new DLC and it is amazing. Though it is slower than other shots, Crackshot will ensure you hit your targets because it has a homing, lock-on quality to it. The shots themselves do a good amount of damage, but if you manage to hit your target without Crackshot breaking into the lock-on shot, it will deal even more damage. It is useful in every circumstance and effective against every boss.

The next tip is to purchase and equip the Heart Ring charm as soon as possible. The Heart Ring is purchased from Porkrind Emporium and it only costs 3 coins which are easy enough to come by. This charm will give you 1 HP on your first, third, and sixth parry, which brings us to our next boss hint: use parry. With the Heart Ring, you’ll be able to last a lot longer during boss fights as you’ll heal after parrying the pink projectiles.

Lastly, use the dodge roll. Each Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course boss hurls numerous projectiles at you throughout the various phases, so use your dodge roll to avoid those. Especially with bosses that have unavoidable attacks like Esther Winchester, use the dodge roll. The only time you want to make sure not to use the dodge roll is when you are on a small platform trying to carefully avoid attacks. If you dodge roll here, odds are you will fall off and lose health.

Besides those tips, be sure to have patience, look for patterns, and try again. Never give up and you’ll beat each Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course boss in no time. If you’re looking to achieve S Rank on each boss or are looking for the secret Nightmare boss, check out our Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course guides.

Cuphead is available now and playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.