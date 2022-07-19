How To Dunk A Basketball In Stray for the Boom Chat Kalaka Trophy

If you’re looking to show the world that Golden Retrievers aren’t the only animal that can play basketball, you’re able to showcase your hooping skills in Stray for a trophy, as well! If you’re looking to showcase your sports abilities in Stray, there is a very easy way to do it, that will also net you one more trophy, so you’ll be closer than ever to getting a Platinum!

But where do you need to go to find this basketball, and what is the best strategy to make sure that you’ll be able to nail the shot? Let’s dive in and give Air Bud a run for their money as we become the best cat basketball player of all time!

How To Dunk A Basketball In Stray

As you maneuver through The Slums, you’ll find plenty of different unique faces in this land. As you make your way towards Azooz, the Barterer to try to sell your energy drink cans to get a music sheet, you’ll see a random basketball at the top of the stairs. If you approach it, you may notice that there is also a ramp, with a slight curve leading towards a bin at the bottom. If you try to approach it head-on, you may run into an issue with the ball bouncing away and not making it in, so you’ll want to find the perfect angle.

After a few attempts, it seems the best way to approach this is almost straight on, but slightly left of the middle, so the tip of your right ear is almost in perfect line with the middle stripe. After you know you’re lined up, walk forward and watch it roll down. With a few different attempts, this was the most successful, however, this may differ for other players. Playing around with the physics on offer will help you land the perfect shot, and claim another trophy.

Stray is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.