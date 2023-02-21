How to Earn 500,000 Trick Points on a Dirt Bike in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Epic Games

As Fortnite Chapter Four, Season One is coming to a close, completing this season’s Battle Pass is more important than ever. Luckily, the Adrenaline Rush Weekly Quests are available to earn that much-needed XP.

One of these Quests involves earning 500,000 Trick Points on a Dirt Bike in a single match. This may seem daunting at first, but with this guide, you’ll be performing toboggans in your sleep. At the very least, you’ll know exactly where to find a Dirt Bike and how to earn Trick Points.

Where to Find a Dirt Bike in Fortnite

Dirt Bikes can be found throughout the entire Island in Fortnite Chapter Four, Season One. If you’re looking to land at a Point of Interest to stock up and defend yourself against anybody that dares break your Trick Point streak, Anvil Square, Frenzied Fields, Breakwater Bay, and Faulty Splits all contain an array of Dirtbikes to choose from.

We recommend landing in Retail Square or any of the areas on the perimeter or inside the North-East snowy corner of the map. This area has the most easily accessible high points to perform tricks and is less dense with players trying to eliminate you — which is always nice.

How to Earn 500,000 Trick Points in a Single Match While Riding the Dirt Bike in Fortnite

To perform a trick on a Dirt Bike in Fortnite, hold down and release the Jump to leap into the air, then hold the directional button forward to perform a complete flip. By default, the Jump button is A on Xbox, X on PlayStation, B on Nintendo Switch, and Space on PC.

Ensure that the Dirt Bike is straight just before landing, or you’ll lose the points you earned performing your trick. The best way to earn Trick Points in Fortnite is to keep the Jump button held down until you approach a large ramp, then release it as you reach the edge. Push your joystick forward (or keep W held down on PC) and perform as many flips as possible before landing.

To complete the Weekly Quest, you’ll need to accumulate a total of 500,000 Trick Points in a single match, meaning you’ll have to start again from the beginning if you are eliminated.

The Easiest Way to Earn Trick Points on a Dirt Bike in Fortnite

The easiest way to earn 500,000 Trick Points on a Dirt Bike in a single Fortnite match is to perform flips off cliffs and ledges in the snow-filled area in the top right corner of the Island.

On average, you’ll earn around 30,000 – 50,000 Trick Points every time you land. You can also use the wooden ramps located on the frozen lake North-West of Brutal Bastion.

Now that you’ve harnessed your inner Evel Knievel check out our guide on how to find Cold Blooded Vaults in Fortnite to earn yourself Infamy for exclusive rewards before the end of Chapter Four, Season One.

