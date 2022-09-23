How to Earn Modern Warfare 2 Beta Rewards: All Rewards Explained

While you can spend a good amount of time leveling up in the Modern Warfare 2 beta, you’re going to hit a level cap. In some cases for other games that had beta phases before, progress would be carried over. However, for this one, all this progress you make won’t be present in the final build, but you will get some cool new unlocks. Here’s how to earn rewards from the beta of Modern Warfare 2.

How to Earn Modern Warfare 2 Beta Rewards

Easily enough, you just have to play the beta a good amount to get all sorts of different rewards by the time the game comes out. You’ll get free in-game items for the multiplayer when you hit certain level thresholds in the beta. These are the items you can get below.

Rank 2 – “Smashed It” Emblem

– “Smashed It” Emblem Rank 4 – “Buckle Up” Charm

– “Buckle Up” Charm Rank 6 – “Passed the Test” Animated Player Card

– “Passed the Test” Animated Player Card Rank 10 – “Operation First Blood” Sticker

– “Operation First Blood” Sticker Rank 15 – “Side Impact” Weapon Blueprint

– “Side Impact” Weapon Blueprint Rank 18 – “Collision” Operator Skin

– “Collision” Operator Skin Rank 19 – “No Competition” Weapon Vinyl

– “No Competition” Weapon Vinyl Rank 21 – “Safety First” Weapon Sticker

– “Safety First” Weapon Sticker Rank 26 – “Floor It” Vehicle Skin

– “Floor It” Vehicle Skin Rank 30 – “Frontal Impact” Weapon Blueprint

While you only have one weekend up until September 26 to play the beta, that does feel like you’re cutting it close if you’re trying to snag a majority of the aforementioned rewards. What you can do to secure as many of these as possible is to just play a lot. Play with different weapons. Unlock new ones via the Gunsmith and by ranking them up.

Also, complete the daily challenges. Those will give you a massive boost if you’re trying to make it to 30. Each one, aside from match performance and wins, is basically an instant level up.

Once you complete the three dailies, you’ll unlock an additional daily challenge that gives you two options. Complete one of the additional challenges and you’ll get an XP reward that triples the amount you received from the earlier three.

This would be even easier if you had participated in last week’s PlayStation-exclusive beta since your progress is saved between beta sessions. Of course, that might be a point of contention for many, especially given that players on PS4 or PS5 are getting some additional freebies for pre-ordering the game, like the Operator and Blueprint.

In any case, just level up as much as you can during the final beta period so you can customize your loadout and have free blueprints at launch.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 27, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.