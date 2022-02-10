How to Evolve Finneon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Players can find hundreds of different partners to add to their party in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Among these potential partners is Finneon, a somewhat uncommon Water-type Pokémon. It’s one of the many Pokémon that can evolve, turning into Lumineon after getting stronger. While players can catch Lumineon on its own, it’s a bit more difficult to find out in the wild. As a result, it can be more lucrative to figure out how to evolve Finneon on its own.

How to Evolve Finneon

Thankfully, Finneon is one of the easier Pokémon to evolve. There are no item requirements like with Alakazam, and no move requirements like with Wyrdeer. All it needs is to reach level 31. The hardest part is remembering that Pokémon don’t evolve automatically anymore; players must enter the menu and select Finneon to evolve it. If players somehow managed to get a Finneon at level 31 or higher only to put it in the Pastures, it must be returned to the party to access evolution.

Finneon is caught at relatively high levels, especially when considering its evolution. They can even be caught at around level 30, requiring just a touch of experience to reach its full potential. A couple of Exp. Candies can easily boost Finneon’s level high enough to evolve. However, players should take note of research requirements as well. It is not necessary to evolve Finneon to complete its Pokédex entry, and one of Lumineon’s research requirements is to catch it without being spotted. Regardless of evolution, those looking to complete the Pokédex will need to catch Lumineon on its own at some point.

Thankfully, players can find an Alpha Lumineon by Seagrass Haven to fulfill those requirements. Of course, it will be difficult to catch regardless, due to its status as an Alpha. But it’s a reliable way for players to obtain Lumineon without needing to evolve a single Finneon in their collection.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch.