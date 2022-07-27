A lot of great new features are coming with Warzone Season 4: Reloaded but a not-so-great feature is the new dev error 6036 issue. This was a prevalent issue in Modern Warfare and it is now plaguing Warzone.

Though you are probably excited to get into Warzone and try out the Cursed Ground event, Vargo-S AR, and the Portable Redeploy Balloon, you’ll first have to fix the dev 6036 error. Here is how to fix the dev error 6036 in Warzone.

How to Fix Dev Error 6036 in Warzone

The dev error 6036 happens most often when there is a new patch in Warzone. Considering there is a mid-season refresh event happening, it is safe to say that many people are getting the dev error 6036 in Warzone. The first fix you’ll want to try is updating the game. Whether you are on console or PC, go to your platform’s menu, select the game, and check for a new update.

If you already have the latest version of Warzone downloaded, your Data folder might be corrupted. If you are on PC, you need to open the Call of Duty: Warzone folder and delete the Data folder. After that, relaunch the game and update it when it prompts you to do so.

Finally, you can try clearing the cache spot and cache sun shadows as some players have found that to be successful. To do this, launch Warzone and go to the Graphics tab in the Options menu. Select disable on the cache spot and cache sun shadows. Hopefully, by doing one or all of these options, you won’t receive the dev error 6036 in Warzone.

If you need help fixing other errors like the Golden Plunder issue, check out our Warzone page for more. We cover news and guides, but we also cover how to fix issues when they arise.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.