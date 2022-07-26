Airpods have been added to Grand Theft Auto Online, and GTA Online players seem to be more excited about these wireless headphones than the actual content of the newly-launched Criminal Enterprises update. This update increased heist payouts across the board, made some huge changes for solo players, and revamped several of the game’s core businesses. That’s not important though. What is important, is drip. There are two ways to get Airpods, or “Beat Off Earphones” in Grand Theft Auto Online, but one of them will require you to spend some real-life cash. Here’s how you can get Airpods for your GTA Online character after downloading the Criminal Enterprises update.

How to Get Airpods in GTA Online

There are two versions of Airpods in GTA Online. To get the classic white ones, all you have to do is complete a sell mission for any business. Once you successfully sell the goods and complete the mission, you will see a notification pop up in the bottom left corner of your screen informing you that you’ve unlocked the “White Beat Off Earphones.”

Once you’ve unlocked the White Beat Off Earphones, you can obtain them at the Ponsonbys clothing shop. With the release of the Criminal Enterprises update, Rockstar has added a new Earphones section to the Accessories section of the clothing store. You’ll find the White Beat Off Earphones in that new section.

How to Get Gold Airpods in Grand Theft Auto Online

There’s also a gold version of the Airpods available in Grand Theft Auto Online, aptly titled the Gold Beat Off Earphones. To obtain these, however, you have to subscribe to GTA+ for the month. All members will get the Gold Beat Off Earphones, Apricot Perseus Cap, and Apricot Perseus Track Pants for free along with several other monthly benefits.

There’s currently no way to acquire the Gold Airpods in GTA Online without paying for GTA+, although that could change in the future. For now, however, it’s the only way. Remember, GTA+ costs $5.99 per month and is only available on next-gen consoles at the moment.

