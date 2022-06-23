How to get all Achievements and Trophies in Sonic Origins

If you’re looking to complete everything in Sonic Origins, you may need a little bit of help. Knowing exactly where to go and what to do can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you’re looking to complete all that this anniversary collection has to offer, as well as unlock a new platinum trophy or 1,000 gamerscore, you’ll want to know what all about what’s in store.

Thankfully, while the list is long, you won’t need to do a crazy amount of work to get your hands on everything that the title has to offer. Here is the full list of all unlockable trophies/achievements in Sonic Origins!

Sonic Origins Achievements and Trophy List

Achievement/Trophy Name How To Aquire Welcome to Sonic the Hedgehog Watch the opening for Sonic the Hedgehog Welcome to Sonic CD Watch the opening for Sonic CD Welcome to Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Watch the opening for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Welcome to Sonic 3 & Knuckles Watch the opening for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles Beware Moto Bugs! Defeat 10 Moto Bugs in Sonic the Hedgehog Bubbly Breath Use Air Bubbles in Sonic The Hedgehog Time Traveler Travel to the past or future in Sonic CD Shud Down Metal Sonic Win a race against Metal Sonic in Sonic CD Beware Stingers! Defeat 10 Stingers in sonic the Hedgehog 2 Lucky Hedgehog Get the jackpot in Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s Casino Night Zone Beware Rhinobots! Defeat 10 Rhinobots in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles Easy Peasy with Shields Collect 3 types of Shields in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles Ring Collector Collect a total of 1000 Rings Gallant Spin Dash Defeat 30 enemies with the Spin Dash Newbie Hero Defeat a total of 50 enemies Museum Time View a Premium Collection item from the Museum Very First Mission Clear! Clear 1 Mission Knuckles the Echidna Glide as Knuckles Miles “Tails” Prower Fly as Tails Boss Rush Attempt Try the Boss Rush from any of the titles Sonic the Hedgehog Mission Master Clear 10 Sonic the Hedgehog Missions with an S rank Sonic CD Mission Master Clear 10 Sonic CD Missions with an S rank Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Mission Master Clear 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Missions with an S rank S3 & K Mission Master Clear 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles Missions with an S rank To the Mirror World Play Mirror Mode Movie Maniac Unlock 6 movie collection items with Coins Sound Savant Unlock 10 sound collection items with Coins Art Appreciator Unlock 30 art collection items with Coins Everyone’s Hero Defeat a total of 200 enemies Super Sonic Turn into Super Sonic Cleared Sonic the Hedgehog Clear Sonic the Hedgehog in either Anniversary or Classic Mode Cleared Sonic CD Cleared Sonic CD in either Anniversary or Classic mode Cleared Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Clear Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in either Anniversary or Classic mode Cleared Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles Clear Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles in either Anniversary or Classic mode All Clear! Clear all 4 titles Complete Clear! Get all trophies/achievements

And that’s what you’ll need to work towards to make sure that you get every bang for your buck in Sonic Origins! If you’re looking to find out how to achieve some of these, such as how to turn into Super Sonic, we’ve got you covered on that and so much more in our Sonic Origins guide section. If you’re looking to take things back in time and activate some cheat codes, as well as how to unlock plenty of excellent museum pieces, look no further. Make sure that you’re bringing some friends along for the ride, and even giving the new mirror mode a try to get some extra achievements and trophies along the way!

Sonic Origins is available now for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC.