How to Get Elgyem in Pokemon GO and Can It Be Shiny?

If you’re looking to find a unique new alien creature in Pokemon GO, you’ll want to make sure that you’re searching out Elgyem. Thanks to the outbreak of Psychic-type Pokemon due to the Psychic Spectacular, you’ll have a chance to add some great new monsters to your team, but none may be as intriguing as this little guy here.

But, if you’re looking to add one to your team, you may be wondering what you can do to ensure that you get one, or if you’ll be able to find a Shiny version of Elgyem. That’s where we come into play, so let’s get into all of the details, and see what you’ll need to do to add this extraterrestrial to your team. Here’s everything you need to know about Elgyem in Pokemon GO!

How To Find And Capture Elgyem In Pokemon GO

Thankfully, as long as you’re even remotely playing the game, you’ll have plenty of great chances to get your hands on this monster, especially with the Special Research Tasks that the game is throwing your way. You’ll just need to catch 5 Pokemon with a Curveball Throw to guarantee an encounter with one of these. You’ll have a total of eight different chances to get one, as well, ranging from 5 Curveball throws, all the way up to 42 of them.

There is also an enhanced Spawn Rate happening during this event, so if you happen to miss out on catching one from the Research Tasks, there’s a very good chance that you’ll be able to find them roaming around in the wild, as well.

Can Elgyem Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to add another Shiny Pokemon to your team, you’re in luck. With the event that is going on, Elgyem finally has a proper chance to shine. With all of the chances that you’ll have to get your hands on one of these unique monsters, there’s a very good chance that you’ll be able to add one to your team, and while their base Shiny isn’t the most noticeable thing on the face of the planet, their evolution is truly incredible.

If you happen to come across a Shiny Elgyem, you may not even realize it at first. While their normal color stays the same, you’ll need to pay attention to the color of its eyes to make sure that you’ve encountered a Shiny. Normally sporting blue eyes, you’ll see that the Shiny version has red eyes, as well as a flash of stars at the beginning of the encounter, and an icon next to their name to show that they are.

Elgyem Perfect IV Stats

If you’re looking to add another spectacular psychic Pokemon to your team, you can’t go wrong with Elgyem. You’ll find that they offer a fair amount of Attack and Stamina, allowing them a chance to get into the battle and succeed! This is what you’ll be looking for when you start finding them in the wild, and through these Special Research tasks.

Max CP: 1,385

Max HP: 127

Attack: 148

Defense: 100

Stamina: 146

And that's what you'll need to know about Elgyem in Pokemon GO!

Pokemon GO is available for mobile devices.