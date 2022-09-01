How to Get Pokemon Go Verizon Partner Research: Rewards, Tasks, and Everything We Know

A new Pokemon GO and Verizon partnership is now available that lets trainers participate in special limited research and claim unique rewards. This event is free for all Verizon customers but it will only be available for a limited time during the new Season of Light.

While the rewards may not be as exciting as the encounters and items available for completing Season of Light special research and other seasonal tasks, Verizon customers will be able to stock up on Mega Energy and other useful items. You may even encounter a shiny Pokemon along the way! Here’s how to start Verizon Partner Research in Pokemon GO and how to complete all of the research tasks.

How to Get Verizon Partner Research in Pokemon GO

To unlock Verizon Partner Research in Pokemon GO, you must first claim your unique code from the My Verizon app. Follow these steps to get your code.

Open the My Verizon app.

Go to the Verizon Up section of the app.

Select the Pokémon GO Partner Research offer to receive your code.

This offer is only available for Verizon customers in the United States, so non-Americans are sadly left out this time. Once you claim your code, you can redeem it on the Pokemon GO offer redemption page. You can redeem the code any time after September 1 at 9:00 AM local time, which is when the Season of Light begins, but the research will only be available until November 30 at 9:00 PM local time once claimed.

All Verizon Partner Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon GO

There are four steps of Verizon Partner Research to complete in Pokemon GO. Each step will reward various items and an encounter with a special Pokemon. All of the rewarded Pokemon can be shiny except for Pawniard, whose shiny form is not available during this event.

Verizon Partner Research Step 1 Tasks & Rewards

Make 20 Curveball Throws: Lucky Egg x1

Lucky Egg x1 Catch 30 Pokemon: Razz Berry x20

x20 Send 5 Gifts and Add a Sticker to Each: Pinap Berry x20

Complete all three tasks for this step to receive an Incense, 500 XP, and a Pawniard encounter. Pawniard cannot be shiny during this event.

Verizon Partner Research Step 2 Tasks & Rewards

Use 20 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon: Stardust x1000

Stardust x1000 Catch 12 Different Species of Pokemon: Revive x3

Revive x3 Explore 5km: Max Potion x10

Complete all three tasks for this step to receive 100 Mega Gengar Energy, a Poffin, and a Gengar encounter. Gengar can be shiny during this event.

Verizon Partner Research Step 3 Tasks & Rewards

Power Up Pokemon 5 Times: Great Ball x20

Great Ball x20 Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Members: Ultra Ball x20

Ultra Ball x20 Earn 2 Candy Walking With Your buddy: Golden Razz Berry x2

Completing all three tasks for this step will reward you with an Incubator, 500 XP, and Clamperl encounter. Clamperl can be shiny during this event.

Verizon Partner Research Step 4 Tasks & Rewards

Claim Reward: Max Revive x5

Max Revive x5 Claim Reward: Stardust x10000

Stardust x10000 Claim Reward: 10000 XP

This step only involves claiming the last three rewards, so it serves as a bonus without any additional tasks. Completing this step will reward you with an Espurr encounter. Espurr can be shiny during this event.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.