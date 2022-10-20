Tower of Fantasy‘s Vera region features a wide array of new features and mechanics when compared to the Asperia region. With that said, among the new features, very few are as game-changing as the Mirroria Gachapon Machines, which gives players the ability to expend both Mira and Old Vera Coins in order to pull for SSR matrices, gacha currencies, and new vehicles, among much more. But how can you get Mira and Old Vera Coins in Tower of Fantasy? Now, to answer that and more here’s how to get both Mira and Old Vera Coins in Tower of Fantasy.

How to Get Mira and Old Vera Coins in Tower of Fantasy

Currently, you can get Mira in Tower of Fantasy by using chips while opening password chests located throughout Vera. The amount each chest will reward you will be directly related to their rarity. Old Vera coins, on the other hand, can be earned by opening supply pods across Vera. It’s important to point out that it is also possible to receive large amounts of both currencies by interacting with the environment while in the city of Mirroria.

With that said, each pull on any Mirroria Gachapon Machine will cost you 50 of its respective currency. To maximize efficiency, you can also perform sets of 10 pulls in exchange for 500 of each currency.

You can now play Tower of Fantasy on PC, Android, and IOS.

- This article was updated on October 20th, 2022