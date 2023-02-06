Destiny 2 seasons usually have an item or two that are unnecessarily complicated and that item in Season of the Seraph is the Enhanced Resonance Amp. If you want to get the most out of Destiny 2 Season 19 before Lightfall, you’ll need to know what the Enhanced Resonance Amp is and how to use it. Here’s exactly that in Destiny 2.

What is the Enhanced Resonance Amp in Destiny 2?

If you thought the treasure hunting was over when Season of Plunder finished, you’d be wrong. The Enhanced Resonance Amp in Destiny 2 is an item you get after completing the More Than a Weapon Week 1 quest.

How to Use the Enhanced Resonance Amp in Destiny 2

To use the Enhanced Resonance Amp in Destiny 2, all you need to do is locate it in your inventory, hover over it, and consume four Resonate Stems, which are gained by completing Heist Battlegrounds, to receive an encoded coordinate.

After doing that, you’ll see a message in the description of the Enhanced Resonance Amp that looks something like this: “[CONNECTION ESTABLISHED] CB.SRVY/RUN” followed by a number and four directional instructions. You’ll then need to find the Resonance Amp’s specific location which will give you Glimmer and an IKELOS weapon. Once found, you can consume four more Resonance Stems to get another location.

Lucky for you, we have a guide on where to find all the Resonance Amp locations in Destiny 2. Be sure to use that to your advantage because the Enhanced Resonance Amp coordinates are confusing to decipher and hard to locate.

That is how you use the Enhanced Resonance Amp in Destiny 2. Using this technique is the best way to farm all of the IKELOS weapon patterns before they are gone when Lightfall arrives. Happy hunting!

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023