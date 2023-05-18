Illumeni Plateau Dragon Tear Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is full of places to explore, secrets to discover, and items to collect. Among the crucial things players should look out for are Dragon Tears, which unlock cutscenes (dubbed Memories) that unravel the mystery of Zelda’s sudden disappearance. This guide details how to find Illumeni Plateau‘s Dragon Tear and obtain Memory 08. We’ve even thrown a bonus hidden Korok in there, just for you.

Dragon Tear Illumeni Plateau Location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The easiest way to reach the Dragon Tear in Illumeni Plateau is to launch yourself from Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower, land on a platform in North Gerudo Sky Archipelago, and then glide down.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’ll need a lot of Stamina for this, so make sure you’ve increased your Stamina Guage and bring a good elixir or meal. An easy one to make is the Enduring Elixir with four Restless Crickets and any monster part. We found that Tulin’s Sage Power also helped enormously, as it always seems to do.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Pin the location marked in the screenshot above, and aim for the tear shape underneath the second largest circle of the Geoglyph. The exact coordinates for the Dragon Tear are -3096 -0076 0211. Interact with the puddle to unlock Tear of the Dragon #6.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Illumeni Plateau Dragon Tear Korok Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Like every Dragon Tear Geoglyph in ToTK, you can find a Korok nearby. Turn south from the Dragon Tear puddle, and you’ll see a lone rock. Walk over to it, pick it up, and accept the Korok’s lovely gift of one Korok Seed. If you need them, the coordinates are -3133, 0113, 0209.;

Tear of the Dragon #6 – Zelda and Sonia

This Memory reveals how Rauru already knew Link at the beginning of Tears of the Kingdom and dives deeper into Zelda’s potential to change the past and present. The best way to experience each Memory is in chronological order, so we highly recommend grabbing Tear #5 in Gerudo Desert if you haven’t already.

This guide was written playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ver. 1.1.0 on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on May 18th, 2023