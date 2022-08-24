Is Fortnite Based On a True Story? Full Backstory Explained

For those who like to follow along with all the crazy crossover and shenanigans that go on in Fortnite, they start to wonder if the game is based on anything. Where did the inspiration for the game come from? If so, is Fortnite based on a true story or something else? Here, we’ll explain the backstory of the game.

Is Fortnite Based on a True Story?

To put it lightly, no, Fortnite is not based on a true story. Here’s why. If we’re talking about the battle royale side of the game, the claims that state that this is based on a true story is improbable and something that originally started from a meme. The Battle Bus is iconic to the game, further reinforcing that this game is not based on anything real.

While the argument can be made that the concept of pitting several people against one another in a battle to be the last one standing is borrowed, then technically yes, but not in a one-to-one adaptation of anything we’ve seen. There wouldn’t just be random guns and bullets all scattered around with the contestants harvesting resources and fighting each other as they build things in real-time.

Not to mention, the pesky storm circle that forces players to get inside is a mechanic that many other BR titles have adapted with different lingos. This isn’t even remotely connected to anything we have ever heard of in history.

When the BR part of the game actually started to get a story, it had to do with space rifts and a giant cube that the community named Kevin. Locales were destroyed by space-time anomalies, which allowed for seasonal antagonists to come in and make a mark on the island. It was a means to change up the playing field periodically to keep the game refreshing.

Once the huge crossovers like Marvel, DC, and Naruto started to flood in, this basically nailed the idea that Fortnite isn’t based on anything real. It’s a fictitious story where we get to see some of the most iconic IPs duke it out on an ever-changing island that bad guys are somewhat obsessed with destroying and modifying.

As for the Save the World portion of Fortnite, there also isn’t any sort of adaptation or suggestion that it’s based on a true story. It borrows a typical backstory of most of the human race being extinguished. You and your crew are the last remaining people, so you must save any survivors while simultaneously fending off hordes of zombies and monsters.

You build structures to strengthen your defense point. It’s like a tower defense, but with more interaction for the players. We’ve seen this kind of stuff happening in horde survival games, so there’s nothing new or adapted from real life.

So, once again, no, Fortnite is not based on a true story. If we can somehow build structures in a matter of seconds, that would be incredible, and we do not have such things as flying blue buses and space anomalies that change our world every 3 months.

Fortnite is free to play now on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.