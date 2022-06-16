If you’re looking to get into high-flying demon-slaying action with Neon White, we can’t blame you. It’s some of the purest fun you can have on the PC or on the go with your Nintendo Switch, and players are loving what they’ve gotten to try out so far.

However, if you’re curious about it, and the reviews aren’t swaying you just yet, you may be wondering if you’ll be able to get your hands on this title with Xbox Game Pass on PC. Let’s dive into the details, and see if this game is ready and available for you to get some Heavenly Delights.

Is Neon White On Xbox Game Pass For PC?

The short and simple answer is: No, it is not available on Game Pass for PC. While this is unfortunate, as everyone should have a chance to play this game, we may eventually see Neon White make its way to other platforms. Currently, it is exclusive on a console to the Nintendo Switch, which it was built from the ground up for. Hopefully, now that reviews are shining through for the game, it may race its way out of exclusivity and onto more platforms.

It’s also available on PC, but only through Steam. Fans of the Epic Game Store may need to sign up for a Steam account if they’re looking to give this game a run for their money, and it’s well worth it. If you have gotten your hands on it, however, we’ve got you covered on quite a few different topics, including how many endings there are in the game, how to unlock special modes, and so much more. If you’re seduced by the wonderful art style and want to find out even more, we’ve even got the full cast list in our Neon White Guide Section!

Neon White is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.