Is There A Secret Ending In One Piece Odyssey?

As gamers prepare to set sail with the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece Odyssey, there are plenty of bits of information that they may want to know. While this RPG may not be countless hours long like some other games, they may want to know if they should alter their choices before jumping, for a chance to earn a secret ending in this particular adventure.

Alongside the ability to change outfits for their favorite characters, players will want to know if there are choices to be made that will affect the ending of this particular story. Let’s join up with Luffy and his friends to find out if there may be an alternate or secret ending in One Piece Odyssey!

Can You Unlock Alternate Endings In One Piece Odyssey?

Well, there technically is not any sort of alternate ending for this game, but there is the rough equivalent of a post-credits scene available for gamers patient enough to sit through all of the credits beforehand. There are no choices or split-second decisions that gamers will need to make to unlock this scene, as it is available to everyone after the game has been completed.

While gamers may feel that the game can be a bit too easy in spots, this gives players of any skill level a chance to enjoy this exciting adventure, as well as experience this surprising ending that gives a final bit of clarification on a particular character in the story. Without going into too many details, it’s something that players won’t want to miss, especially if they’ve come around to enjoying the original characters created for this story.

With a dynamic combat system that makes encounters more exciting than ever before, and a chance to try the game out and transfer your data over, One Piece Odyssey may be the game that fans of this particular anime/manga have been waiting for.

One Piece Odyssey is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023