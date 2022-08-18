Madden NFL 23 Multiplayer Guide: How to Play With Friends

If you’re looking to settle a beef, and claim the title of MVP in Madden NFL 23, you’ll have many different ways to make that happen. If you’re looking for an authentic football experience, or want to take things into The Yard, you’ll need to be ready to showcase your skills in your living room, or across the globe if you want to see who is the best.

But, how do you make this happen? Let’s find out the best ways to get into a game online, or in your own home, and find out what you’ll need to prepare before you’re able to do that. Make sure that you’ve got your best Quarterbacks and Running Backs, and let’s get ready for some football, as you find out how to play online and locally with your friends in Madden 23.

How To Play Local Multiplayer With Friends in Madden 23

If you’re looking to start up a game of Madden 23 against some of your friends in the same space, you’re going to need to make sure that you have a few controllers, first and foremost. You’ll be able to play with up to 3 of your friends locally, with either one-on-one or two on two. Team Play is back again, so you’ll even be able to join up on the same team, allowing you to dominate the computer quickly and easily with your skills.

You can also play through Franchise Mode with a friend, so you’ll be able to make important decisions with ease, and run them past your newest business partner. This makes this mode even more exciting, especially if you have the smarts to make the best choices possible, or if you want to introduce someone to this mode that may have never played through it before. The process for either of these are simple, and you’ll be ready to go quickly.

Connect your controllers to your system of choice

Select Play Now

Select Teams

It couldn’t be any easier, so get excited, and get ready to bring the high-flying action of the game to your game room. Make sure that you’re ready to talk some smack and bring the smack down on your friends when you’re playing this way.

How To Play Online Multiplayer With Friends In Madden 23

If you’re looking to take the game online, however, you’re going to have a few other things to do before you can jump right in. The first thing that you’ll want to do is make sure that you have an EA Account. If you do not have one yet, follow this link to get one created and synced up with your console of choice. Once you have done that, you’ll more than likely need to sign in on your console, as well.

Once you are online, you’ll have a few different options to pick from. If you select Play Now, you’ll be able to jump right into a game, most likely with a random player. If you’re looking to play with your friends, you’ll need to make your way to the Play With Friends menu, which will allow you to select the mode that you’d like to play, including a standard game, The Yard, and more. You’ll be able to invite your friends directly from the game, so you won’t need to worry about going through tons of confusing menus to make this happen.

Is Madden 23 Cross-Platform or Cross-Generation

If you’re looking to play Madden 23 with your friends on other consoles, or a previous generation system, you’re unfortunately going to be out of luck. It seems that this generation is the biggest gap in features, graphical updates, and general gameplay, so it is understandable why you are not able to play with friends on previous consoles. FIFA has finally received proper crossplay with its newest edition, so we can only hope that future editions of the Madden franchise will begin to include this feature, as well.

And that’s all there is to know about getting a game going with friends. If you need more help with this title, make sure that you’re checking out our Madden 23 Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to redeem codes in the game, why you may not be able to start an online game, and who the commentators are for this new entry!

Madden NFL 23 will be released on August 19, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.